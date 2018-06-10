Next Generation Suzuki Jimny Launch Details Leaked

The next generation Suzuki Jimny has been awaiting its public debut for months now and details have finally surfaced online over its official reveal. As per the Suzuki dealership Asahi Motors in Japan, the all-new Jimny and Jimny Sierra off-roaders will be revealed on July 5, 2018. The automaker has already commenced production and promotional activities for the subcompact SUV and the car was also recently showcased to a select group of individuals in a closed event. Patents and images from the company presentation for the new Jimny SUV were leaked online last year and reveal a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen-kind design on the off-roader.
The current generation Suzuki Jimny has been around for two decades now and essentially replaced the Gypsy globally, which is still on sale in India. The fourth generation version of the highly successful off-roader will see a complete overhaul in design and features while retaining the go-anywhere capability. In terms of design, the new Jimny has gone for a neo-retro look with the upright front grille, round headlamps and a boxy, angular profile. Modern upgrades are noticeable including the projector lights, LED DRL, and LED taillights. The SUV has been was spotted in a three-door hard-top version previously while expecting the soft-top and open-top variants to be available as well.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
(The new Suzuki Jimny looks like a mini G-Wagen with the new Yellowish-Green and black exterior)
