Next Generation Suzuki Jimny Launch Details Leaked

The next generation Suzuki Jimny has been awaiting its public debut for months now and details have finally surfaced online over its official reveal. As per the Suzuki dealership Asahi Motors in Japan, the all-new Jimny and Jimny Sierra off-roaders will be revealed on July 5, 2018. The automaker has already commenced production and promotional activities for the subcompact SUV and the car was also recently showcased to a select group of individuals in a closed event. Patents and images from the company presentation for the new Jimny SUV were leaked online last year and reveal a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen-kind design on the off-roader.



The current generation Suzuki Jimny has been around for two decades now and essentially replaced the Gypsy globally, which is still on sale in India. The fourth generation version of the highly successful off-roader will see a complete overhaul in design and features while retaining the go-anywhere capability. In terms of design, the new Jimny has gone for a neo-retro look with the upright front grille, round headlamps and a boxy, angular profile. Modern upgrades are noticeable including the projector lights, LED DRL, and LED taillights. The SUV has been was spotted in a three-door hard-top version previously while expecting the soft-top and open-top variants to be available as well.

(The new Suzuki Jimny looks like a mini G-Wagen with the new Yellowish-Green and black exterior)

Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 0.66-litre L R06A petrol engine, which will qualify it as a Kei car and avail tax benefits in Japan. In other markets with no taxation limits, the Jimny is expected to be available with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine options. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an automatic version as well, while Suzuki will also offer its AllGrip 4x4 system as well. (The ageing Maruti Gypsy could finally see a replacement with the new Jimny) Inside, the new generation Suzuki Jimny shares a host of details with the all-new Swift including the steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, power window switches and more. Previous spy images have revealed a more utilitarian yet plush cabin. The new Jimny will continue to use a ladder-on-frame chassis.Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 0.66-litre L R06A petrol engine, which will qualify it as a Kei car and avail tax benefits in Japan. In other markets with no taxation limits, the Jimny is expected to be available with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine options. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an automatic version as well, while Suzuki will also offer its AllGrip 4x4 system as well.While India never got the third-gen Jimny, the fourth generation model is said to be in the offing for our market. There has been no confirmation on the same though, but if true, the new Jimny will finally replace the Gypsy King currently on sale. The all-new version is set to go on sale in Japan later this year, while sales across the globe should commence in 2019. If launched in India, the new Jimny will rival the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment, and could possibly get a diesel engine this time

