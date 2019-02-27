Next Generation Porsche Macan To Go Electric

Porsche AG has decided to manufacture the next generation of the Macan as a fully electric series. This will be the first all-electric SUV from Porsche, and is due to roll off the assembly line at the beginning of 2020. The development will see an expansion of the Porsche range in the field of electromobility. The company already plans to launch the Taycan - the first purely electrically driven sports car from Porsche by the end of 2019, followed shortly thereafter by its derivative, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG said "Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character. By 2022 we will be investing more than six billion euros in electric mobility, and by 2025, 50 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles could have an electric drive system. Nevertheless, over the next ten years we will focus on a driving mix consisting of even further optimised petrol engines, plug-in hybrid models, and purely electrically operated sports cars. Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason, we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future."

The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan at the company's site in Leipzig was taken in July last year. Like the Taycan, the next generation of the Macan features 800-volt technology and is based on the Porsche PPE architecture (Premium Platform Electric), developed in collaboration with Audi AG.

