Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Spotted Testing

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class was launched just last year and the German carmaker has already started working on a new model. The next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to launch globally in early 2021 and is also likely to make its way to India by the end of the same year. The next-generation C-Class has been caught testing along with the next-generation S-Class and like the current model, there are quite a few design similarities between both the models.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Is Evaluating The Feasibility Of Electric Vehicles In India

The wheels on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class look a size larger than the current model's. The wheels on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class look a size larger than the current model's.

Though the test mule of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Class is under the wraps, some of the design changes are quite apparent and suggest it getting a similar family face. Upfront it gets the new Mercedes-Benz signature grille which is sharper and comparatively wider than the one on the C-Class now. The front bumper and hood of the car have been revised too and it gets the all-new high-vision LED beam. At the side, the C-Class remains close to the current model except for the rising profile line just above the door sill and the wheels too look a size larger. The rear of the car gets a taller bumper and new LED tail lamps. However, the design is still camouflaged and the profiling is hidden under the wraps.

At the rear, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a taller bumper. At the rear, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a taller bumper.

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class range is also likely to see the addition of a new smaller displacement petrol engine along with the other motors. The smaller engine will likely be a 1.5-litre unit which will be offered in different states of tune.

Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.