Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spotted Testing In Indonesia

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is slated for debut later this year and after a number of spy shots in India, the MPV has now been spotted testing in Indonesia. The new spy shots however, do not reveal much about the all-new model and continues to test with heavy camouflage. The Ertiga is one of the more popular sellers for the automaker and the new gen version is expected to bring a lot more practicality and upmarket appeal.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spotted Testing

The second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to be underpinned by the automaker's new Heartect platform that also underpins the new generation Baleno and Swift models. The platform is known to be lighter and more rigid, which will be bring weight savings and improved safety on the MPV. The bigger change, however, will come to the dimensions of the Ertiga that is likely to grow this time, making way for a larger cabin.

Previous spy shots have shown a larger rear overhang hinting towards more liberated legroom in the third row, while the boot capacity will see an improvement. The rear windscreen is also slightly raked than the current model. On the design front, the new generation Ertiga will get 16-inch alloy wheels, wraparound taillights, while we also expect to see projector lens headlamps and LED DRLs. A larger grille could also grace the front.

Apart from the improved space, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is also expected to be more upmarket in its appeal. Noticeable upgrades will include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, auto climate control, multi-function steering wheel and a lot more. Also, expect to see additional storage compartments and new seat upholstery in the cabin.

(The new gen Ertiga is likely to carry over the same engines as the current model)

Under the hood, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to continue using the 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine with 91 bhp along with the 89 bhp 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor. Maruti Suzuki has also been working on a 1.5-litre diesel engine that could replace the 1.3-litre diesel in the future. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, although a 6-speed MT is also expected to be in the works.

The new gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will compete against the Renault Lodgy primarily in the segment, while also locking horns with the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV. The Toyota Innova Crysta, meanwhile, has moved higher on the price table as a premium MPV.

The Indian auto giant is yet to confirm the launch details on the new Ertiga, but speculations are rife that the model will be hitting the market in the second half of the year. The MPV could also make its international debut at the upcoming Indonesia International Motor Show later this month before making its way to India.

Spy Images Source: Autonetmagz

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.