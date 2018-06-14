Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied With An Automatic Transmission

The second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was revealed earlier this year in Indonesia and the car is scheduled to go on sale in India in a few months from now. The all-new MPV has grown in proportions and features as well over its predecessor and Maruti Suzuki has been testing the model for a while now. The latest round of spy images reveal the new generation Ertiga being tested with an automatic transmission. The images showcase the interior on the all-new model, which remains identical to the Indonesian-spec version, barring the addition of a few features on the Indian version.

The India-spec 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get auto climate control and push button start)

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's interior remains similar to the international version sporting the new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and twin pod instrument cluster, while the cabin is finished in beige and black with fabric upholstered seats. The big addition though is that of automatic climate control which was missed out on the international model, along with push-button start and keyless entry.

(The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga debuted in Indonesia earlier this year)

With respect to the exterior, the new generation Ertiga will be getting a bulk of changes with the large new grille, large headlamp clusters with projector lights and LED DRLs and new wraparound taillights. The car has grown in dimensions over its predecessor with a taller stance and more spacious third row, while the overall cabin is roomier this time.

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki is also expected to get updated new 1.5-litre petrol engine with 100 bhp, which will replace the current 1.4-litre K-Series petrol engine with 90 bhp on offer. The new motor is expected to offer better performance and improved efficiency as well and will come paired to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission carried over from the current generation of the car.

(The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will also debut this year in India)

The engine also holds importance for Maruti it is also likely to be introduced on the Ciaz facelift later this year and could be considered for the S-Cross as well. Meanwhile, diesel power will continue to come from the 1.3-litre DDiS engine tuned for 89 bhp. The oil burner is good for another two years before the BS-VI norms kick in, and is likely to be replaced by Suzuki's self-developed 1.5-litre diesel engine that is currently under development.

