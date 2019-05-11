Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time

The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the longest running success stories from the manufacturer and continues to be a strong seller despite the popularity of compact SUVs. Currently in its third generation, Mahindra & Mahindra is developing the next generation version of the Scorpio and the SUV was spotted testing for the first time in a completely camouflaged avatar. Internally codenamed Z101, the test mule was spotted on Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu and promises a bulk of changes on the new generation Scorpio in design and mechanicals.

The next generation Mahindra Scorpio will be roomier and better equipped in terms of features Mahindra Scorpio 11.57 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

While the current Mahindra Scorpio didn't change dramatically in design, the new generation model appears to be dramatically different. Expect to see a lower roofline and larger proportions on the SUV with an upright front. The hood scoop seems to have been given a miss. The slated Mahindra grille though will make an appearance on the all-new version. The test mule further reveals flared wheel arches, and a slightly raked windshield.

Photo Credit: Power on the new Scorpio is expected to come from a 2.0-litre diesel with 158 bhp on offer

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, albeit that will offer lesser body roll and better stability than it predecessors. The SUV is also expected to draw power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will bump the power output to 158 bhp, from the current 138 bhp on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission while an automatic will also be on offer along with All-Wheel Drive. The new generation Scorpio can also be expected with a petrol motor right from the start given the stringent emission norms of the future.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get a complete overhaul. The newer Mahindra cars are extremely feature-friendly and get good quality fit and finish too with inputs from Pininfarina, all of which will be carried over on the offering. Expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function steering wheel, more creature comforts and connectivity features over the current model.

A design overhaul is expected on the new generation Mahindra Scorpio that will also be more premium

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio is also expected to move up the price ladder, locking horns against the Tata Harrier, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks Hyundai Creta and the likes. The SUV is expected to make its debut in 2020 while the launch could be later the same year or in 2021. Meanwhile, Mahindra is also readying up the next generation of the Thar off-roader that will be larger and wider than the current version.

Spy Images Source: Motor Vikatan

