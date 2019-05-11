New Cars and Bikes in India

Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time

View Photos

The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the longest running success stories from the manufacturer and continues to be a strong seller despite the popularity of compact SUVs. Currently in its third generation, Mahindra & Mahindra is developing the next generation version of the Scorpio and the SUV was spotted testing for the first time in a completely camouflaged avatar. Internally codenamed Z101, the test mule was spotted on Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu and promises a bulk of changes on the new generation Scorpio in design and mechanicals.

mrjrnt9c

The next generation Mahindra Scorpio will be roomier and better equipped in terms of features

Mahindra Scorpio

11.57 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Scorpio

While the current Mahindra Scorpio didn't change dramatically in design, the new generation model appears to be dramatically different. Expect to see a lower roofline and larger proportions on the SUV with an upright front. The hood scoop seems to have been given a miss. The slated Mahindra grille though will make an appearance on the all-new version. The test mule further reveals flared wheel arches, and a slightly raked windshield.

o1rd9tng

Photo Credit: Power on the new Scorpio is expected to come from a 2.0-litre diesel with 158 bhp on offer

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, albeit that will offer lesser body roll and better stability than it predecessors. The SUV is also expected to draw power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will bump the power output to 158 bhp, from the current 138 bhp on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission while an automatic will also be on offer along with All-Wheel Drive. The new generation Scorpio can also be expected with a petrol motor right from the start given the stringent emission norms of the future.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get a complete overhaul. The newer Mahindra cars are extremely feature-friendly and get good quality fit and finish too with inputs from Pininfarina, all of which will be carried over on the offering. Expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function steering wheel, more creature comforts and connectivity features over the current model.

mahindra scorpio facelift performance

A design overhaul is expected on the new generation Mahindra Scorpio that will also be more premium

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio is also expected to move up the price ladder, locking horns against the Tata Harrier, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks Hyundai Creta and the likes. The SUV is expected to make its debut in 2020 while the launch could be later the same year or in 2021. Meanwhile, Mahindra is also readying up the next generation of the Thar off-roader that will be larger and wider than the current version.

0 Comments

Spy Images Source: Motor Vikatan

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio
TAGS :
Mahindra Scorpio 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra cars Mahindra & Mahindra next Generation Mahindra Scorpio

Latest News

Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
Next Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing For The First Time
David Beckham Receives A 6 Month Driving Ban For Using Mobile Phone Behind The Wheel
David Beckham Receives A 6 Month Driving Ban For Using Mobile Phone Behind The Wheel
Ferrari Considering Netflix And esports Involvement
Ferrari Considering Netflix And esports Involvement
Volvo Cars Could Cut Several Hundred Jobs
Volvo Cars Could Cut Several Hundred Jobs
Growth Rate Of The Automobile Sector Keeps Changing Every Month: Nitin Gadkari
Growth Rate Of The Automobile Sector Keeps Changing Every Month: Nitin Gadkari
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrian Metge Strengthen Lead; Gaurav Gill Drops To P8 On Day 3
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrian Metge Strengthen Lead; Gaurav Gill Drops To P8 On Day 3
Jaguar Land Rover Sales Decline By 13 Per Cent In April 2019
Jaguar Land Rover Sales Decline By 13 Per Cent In April 2019
Land Rover Introduces Range Rover Astronaut Edition Specially Designed For 'Future Astronauts'
Land Rover Introduces Range Rover Astronaut Edition Specially Designed For 'Future Astronauts'
Skoda India Opens Its Largest Workshop Facility In Coimbatore
Skoda India Opens Its Largest Workshop Facility In Coimbatore
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production By 9.6% In April
Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production By 9.6% In April
Royal Enfield Meteor Nameplate Could Be Revived; Trademarked In Europe
Royal Enfield Meteor Nameplate Could Be Revived; Trademarked In Europe
Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option
Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option
Ford Aspire Blu Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.50 Lakh
Ford Aspire Blu Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.50 Lakh
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
FCA India Ties Up With Orix Auto To Offer Its Vehicles On Lease
FCA India Ties Up With Orix Auto To Offer Its Vehicles On Lease

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Scorpio Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.86 - 16.39 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 26.71 Lakh *
View More
Explore Scorpio
×
Explore Now
x
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities