Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India

The Hyundai Grand i10 has been a popular seller for the automaker globally and the South Korean giant has been testing the next generation version of the hatchback in several markets. While we spotted the model testing in its home market last year, the new generation Grand i10 has now been spotted testing in India. Two test mules of the 2020 Grand i10 were have made an appearance, ahead of the launch expected towards the end of the year in the country.

The Hyundai Grand i10 first arrived in 2013 with India getting the larger model over the international-spec model. The next generation Grand i10 though is likely to be the same spec model for India and the global markets, sporting larger proportions and cabin space. The camouflaged test mules reveal little about the design changes on the hatchback but expect to see the cascade front grille that is now standard across Hyundai models, while the headlamp design will be sharper than the current model. The current Grand i10 is a tall boy design without looking dis-proportioned, and expect the manufacturer to retain the tall stance in favour of a roomier cabin.

The next gen Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to be roomier than the current version

Inside, the next generation Hyundai Grand i10 is likely to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, better cushioning for the seats and a larger MID unit as well. Expect the features list to be extensive like all Hyundai cars are, and possibly the addition of a sunroof as well.

With respect to engine options, the new Hyundai Grand i10 could continue using the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engine options. The units though are likely to come with extensive upgrades including BS6 compliance. It will be interesting to see if the cars come with BS6 compliant engines right from the start, which could be the case. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual along, while the torque convertor automatic will be replaced with the newly developed AMT unit that debuted on the all-new Santro last year.

The next generation Hyundai Grand i10 will be competing against a host of models including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Mahindra KUV100. Prices will also see a marginal hike over the current model on the new Grand i10.

