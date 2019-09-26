Next Generation Honda Jazz To Debut At 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

The fourth-generation Honda Jazz has been in the works for a while now, and while we've brought you spy shots of the hatchback before, we now have details about its global unveil. Honda has confirmed that the new generation Jazz hatchback will be making world premiere at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show next month in its home market, Japan. The all-new Honda Jazz (Fit in some markets) will hold on to its strengths of a spacious and feature rich cabin, while a hybrid model has been confirmed to join the line-up with a two-motor hybrid system.

Confirming the Jazz world premiere in a release, Honda said, "Without compromising the outstanding usability of the current Fit, the all-new Fit will come to market as a vehicle which will ensure occupant comfort and make their daily lives even more enjoyable."

The new-generation Honda Jazz will have an identical silhouette to the current version

The press release reveals little about the 2020 Honda Jazz but previous reports have suggested that the hatchback will get a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the hood that will produce about 125 bhp (for the US). The same motor will be available across Europe and parts of Asia as well, while the diesel version is likely to continue in select markets. In India, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be offered on the generation model, while the new 1.0-litre motor could join the line-up. Honda Europe has already confirmed it will stop selling diesels on the continent, and you can expect the new Jazz to be offered in petrol and hybrid versions there.

With respect to the design, the 2020 Honda Jazz will see a curvier styling than the current version. It will still hold a larger footprint than its predecessor, while sporting rounded headlamps, wider grille, large glasshouse area, and a wide, roomy cabin. The flexible seating or the magic seats that liberate more room are for cargo space are likely to return as well. The new generation Honda Jazz will make way for the all-new Honda City that is expected to make its debut by the end of the year. Both cars are underpinned by the same platform and hold a lot of relevance in the Indian market. That being said, the City will first arrive in India with a launch expect early next year, while the new Jazz could debut by late 2020 or in 2021.

In addition, the Honda pavilion at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show will see the all-new Accord for Japan, refreshed NSX, Freed, N-Box Kei car and the Japanese-spec Honda e electric car. In the two-wheeler space, the brand will be introducing the 2020 Honda Africa Twin 1100, Super Cub-based CT125, Benly e business electric scooter and the Gyro e three-wheeled electric scooter.

