Next Generation Audi A8 Makes An Appearance At Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere

2017 is the year for the new generation Audi A8 for the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer. The all-new Audi A8 is all set to make its public debut in two weeks at the Audi Summit on 11th July in Barcelona, Spain and the automaker certainly wants to build the hype around its flagship sedan. Ahead of its reveal, the new generation A8 made a special appearance at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles, US, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar.

The new generation Audi A8 makes a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming

The car made a blink and miss appearance in a previous Spider-Man: Homecoming video, but this time the new A8 makes its presence felt quite literally. While there is web-slinging camouflage still on the model, the fourth gen Audi A8 pretty much reveals the design details in a much elaborate affair. The massive single frame grille is the show stealer, while the panels look sharper than the outgoing version.

The new A8 will get LED lights running across the boot-lid

Another major detail that is now available is the rear of the new Audi A8. The sedan gets massive LED tail lights that run across the car through the boot-lid. The new A8 will also sport a host of features including the new Audi Virtual Cockpit as well as autonomous driving technology that the company likes to call 'Audi AI'. The system will be capable of parking the car itself, something we've seen on the new generation BMW 7 Series as well as the recently launched BMW 5 Series.

If that's not all, the all-new Audi A8 will also feature in Spider-Man: Homecoming along with cabriolet versions of the Audi TT S and R8.

The A8 will pack in autonomous driving technology called 'Audi AI'

With just days left for the official debut, don't be surprised with more of such teasers coming from Audi AG. The new Audi A8 is an extremely important for the carmaker and will be making its way to India as well to replace the current generation model. The India launch however, can be only expected next year.