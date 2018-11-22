New Cars and Bikes in India

Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut

The new generation Land Rover Evoque has been teased again and is all set for debut later tonight in London, slated for an India launch in the future.

View Photos

The 2019 Land Rover Evoque is all set to debut on Friday and ahead of its official reveal, the British automaker has put out the final teaser for the luxury SUV. The second generation Evoque will be revealed at 1.15 am on Friday (7.45 pm GMT) in London. The entry-level model in the Range Rover line-up is all set to get a comprehensive overhaul, eighth years after the model was first introduced in 2010. The Evoque has also been one of the most popular models from Land Rover globally and in India too, which makes the second generation model a highly anticipated offering.

Also Read: Next Generation Land Rover Evoque Teased

The final teaser for the new Land Rover Evoque gives a glimpse of a familiar silhouette on the SUV. The design language is expected to evolve from the current version while retaining the cross-coupe profile. That said, do expect to see more muscular wheel arches, a rising beltline and a front inspired by the new Range Rover Velar. The cabin will see a major overhaul, as has been the case with all new Land Rover models. Expect the 2019 Range Rover Evoque to be more tech-friendly with the dual touchscreen infotainment system with the InControl Pro interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The cabin is also likely to get roomier thanks to the completely new Land Rover PTA platform, which will sport a longer wheelbase, up from the current 2660 mm. The new platform will also make room for incorporating a host tech including a electric powertrain option.

With respect to the conventional engines, the 2019 Land Rover Evoque will be drawing power from the 2.0-litre Ingenium range of petrol and diesel engines with power ranging from around 177 bhp to 297 bhp. The engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, while All-Wheel Drive will be offered too.

The current Evoque's off-roading capabilities are likely to get an upgrade as well in the process. Coming to the hybrid version, the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system could make its debut at a later stage. While the 5-door version is a given, it needs to be seen if the 3-door Land Rover Evoque will be available in the next generation.

0 Comments

That said, the Evoque Convertible is likely to make an appearance sometime later. Expect the new generation Land Rover Evoque to arrive in India sometime towards the end of next year and the model will be locally assembled keeping prices competitive. The SUV will take on the Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and the likes.

