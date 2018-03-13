Next-Gen Toyota Corolla Spotted Testing With Heavy Camouflage

A prototype model of the next-generation Toyota Corolla sedan was recently spotted testing in the US. Despite the fact that the new Toyota Corolla is still completely covered in black camouflage, the silhouette of the car reveals a new design, which reminds us of the new-generation Toyota Camry, which made its global debut early last year in January 2017. While globally the new-gen Toyota Corolla will be making its debut in 2019, in India, where it's badged as the Corolla Altis, we are likely to get the new-gen model only in 2020.

New-Gen Toyota Corolla is still under development and is expect to break cover in 2019

The 2020 Toyota Corolla is built on the on the same 'Toyota New Global Architecture' a.k.a. TNGA platform as the new Camry, Prius, C-HR, and other latest models. Thanks to the new platform, the new Corolla is now likely to see a considerable amount of weight reduction and at the same time will also grow in size. Visually, there are hardly any exposed areas that car gives us hint as to how much of design and styling upgrades we'll be seeing. In fact, even the headlamps and taillamps are completely masked, which we expect to be all-LED units. Up front, the new Toyota Corolla test mule is seen with an outline of a hexagonal grille, with possible chrome details, between the headlamps. The car is also likely to feature a bold front bumper with large air intakes and a stopping bonnet with bold lines.

New-Gen Toyota Corolla is based on the TNGA platform like the new Camry

Among other details, the new-gen Corolla comes with new ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a set of temporary set of black alloy wheels, a stubby boot, sleek LED taillamps, and a dual exhaust system. While we do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, we expect to see a major overhaul with premium quality interior trim, all-new dashboard, new seats and upholstery and a bunch of new and upgraded features like - an improved infotainment system and more advanced drive safety assists.

New-Gen Toyota Corolla will get new LED taillamps and dual exhaust system

Under the hood, the upcoming new-gen Toyota Corolla might continue using the existing 1.8-liter four-cylinder petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine, in addition to a few new powertrain options as well. Globally, the car is expected to come with the 1.8-liter hybrid and 2.0-liter hybrid motors as part of the list, along with the standard petrol and diesel engines. Transmission option will include both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

