Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India

Images of the next-gen Toyota Camry sedan have recently surfaced online, and these are the clearest images of the prototype model that we have seen so far. The new eight-generation Camry has already made its global debut, and the fact that Toyota has started testing the car in India indicates that the launch in nearer than we expect. In fact, the carmaker recently introduced an updated and more feature-rich 2018 Toyota Camry in India to keep things relevant until the new-gen model is launched.

The test mule of the new Toyota Camry seen in these images is quite heavily camouflaged and furthermore, we only get the see the rear section of the car here. Having said that, based on some of the exposed bits, especially the exhaust pipe, the car in these images appears to be the hybrid model. This is understandable considering the outgoing Camry is currently only offered in a hybrid format, which means the upcoming car is also likely to get the hybrid avatar. Other exterior elements visible in these images include the new sleek taillamps, chrome door handles and, multi-spoke alloy wheels and the new outside rearview mirrors.

2018 Toyota Camry is based on the TNGA modular platform

The all-new 2018 Toyota Camry will be the latest model from the automaker to be based on the TNGA modular platform. Although we do not get to see the front section of the car, based on the global-spec model, we know that the car gets a new face as well. Updates will include a new massive lower grille with glossy black slates and a sleek upper grille with the Toyota logo at the centre. On either end, the car will feature new sleek and styling headlamps with projector lights and integrated LED daytime running lamps.

Under the hood, the new-gen Toyota Camry will get a 2.5-litre petrol engine on the standard version, while the Hybrid model will continue to use the 2.5-litre petrol with Atkinson cycle engine, paired to an electric motor. Both versions will come paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The US model will also get the 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor, which won't be making its way to India.

