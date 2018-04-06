Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Spied Testing In Snowy Terrain

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be based on the MRA platform and will share its features with the E-Class

A few near-production prototype models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE was recently spotted undergoing testing on snowy terrain. The Stuttgart-based carmaker was seen testing multiple test mules, possible different variants before it's finally ready to launch the SUV later this year. Though still camouflaged, we do see a bunch of exposed production parts, like the headlamps, alloy wheels, taillamp and few more, which indicate that the SUV is possibly in the final stages of testing. We expect Mercedes-Benz is to reveal the new GLE later this year at the Paris Motor Show, in October 2018.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is likely to be showcased at the Paris Motor Show

Mercedes has been testing on the new-gen GLE for over two years now and judging by the several spy images we saw over the months, the new-gen model will come with a bunch of design and cosmetic changes, along with a host of new features. For starter, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a bunch of structural changes now with rounded edges and larger dimensions. Considering, the 2019 GLE is switching to the MRA platform, despite the increased footprint, the SUV will lose a few kilos.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be lighter and slightly bigger than the outgoing model

While we can't exactly tell you about the new styling bits, courtesy of all the camouflage, but based on the exposed we can tell that the new GLE comes with a new grille with twin slats, flanked by a pair of new LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. The test mule is seen with a new set of alloy wheels, new ORVMs, and large functional roof rails along with new LED taillamps, new rear bumpers and tailgate. The cabin is also expected to feature a host of new visual updates and equipment, and based on the last spy images we saw, the 2019 GLE will also come with the company's new infotainment system - MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Supported by the company latest artificial intelligence (AI), the all-new infotainment system is set to make its debut with the new-gen A-Class, early this year.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be based on the MRA Platform

The technical detail and engine options are still unknown, but Mercedes has announced that the company is planning to replace its V6 engine with new in-line six engines. And it's likely that the new Mercedes-Benz GLE could be one of the new models to get the new flat-six motors. However, it is also likely that the SUV could borrow its powertrain from the new E-Class, which will be tuned for better performance of course.

