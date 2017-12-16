Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz G-Class Spotted Testing Again

A new test mule of the upcoming next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class was recently spotted testing again in Germany. This time around the SUV was seen at a fuel station which is why we have a much clearer image of the new G-Wagen. The new-gen model is expected to make its global debut sometime next year, possibly at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, in Detroit, USA. Interestingly these spy images surface just around the time that Mercedes-Benz officially released the interior images of the new G-Class SUV.

This test muel of Mercedes-Benz G-Class is seen with production ready parts

As mentioned before, we have a much clearer view of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class in these images, and despite the fact that the SUV is still heavily draped in camouflage we can see a bunch of design changes and exterior features. For instance, the front section of the new G-Class looks slightly sleeker and comes with a new pair of round headlamps with LED lights and LED daytime running lights. At the centre, we have a new three-slat grille and a new front bumper as well which come with a wide central airdam and square air intakes on either side. The grille also appears to come with a camera, possibly for the advanced 360-degree around view system for off-road and parking usage.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class get new LED headlamps and LED taillamps

The latest test mule also gets a set of new sporty alloy wheels, a bit of less flaring for the wheel arches. The tailgate is expected to be redesigned and the SUV also gets a pair of new LED taillamps. Also, while the spare wheel cover looks unchanged, we expect to see some new styling and design element. The other test mule came with a set of black alloy wheels and also new ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get new styling and all-new cabin

As for the interior, we already know what the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class' cabin will look like and we have to say there are a substantial amount of changes. For instance, the SUV now gets an all-new dashboard that looks way more styling and modern that the outgoing model. Primarily the square centre infotainment display has been replaced by a wider, rectangular one similar to ones seen in Mercedes-Benz's sedans. The SUV also gets an all-digital instrument cluster, stylish fan-shaped air vents, and a redesigned centre console. The new G-Class also gets a new multi-functional steering wheel.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a new dashboard and host on new features

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class will come with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine and a new 2.9-liter I6 diesel engine. The SUV will also continue to come in the AMG G63 version, which will have more than 600 horsepower.

Image Courtesy: WalkoArt / YouTube

