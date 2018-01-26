Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class Teased; Debut Date Announced

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class will make its global debut next week on February 2, 2018, in Amsterdam. The Stuttgart-based carmaker recently announced the unveiling date alone with a very intriguing teaser image, giving us a sneak-peak of the new face of the car. Interestingly, the new teaser image instinctively reminds us of the initial teaser image released for the new CLS facelift that made its global debut early this month. Both the cars appear to come with identical LED daytime running lamps and headlamp design, and slightly similar bumper design but in smaller proportions, which in our opinion is a good thing.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class is based on the new MFA 2 platform and employs light-weight aluminium construction for lighter kerb weight and higher rigidity. Visually, the new-gen A-Class is expected to look sharper with enhanced character lines, smart looking alloys and better features. The top-spec model is likely to come with all-LED headlamps, while LED taillamps are likely to be offered as standard.

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Interior shares styling, equipment from the larger E-Class and S-Class

Courtesy of the new platform, the new A-Class is also expected to come with a longer wheelbase, which means more cabin space. The carmaker revealed the new cabin design last year in November 2017, and the new A-Class has gone upmarket in its appeal with the design and technology borrowed from its older siblings the new E-Class and S-Class. The cabin feels a lot more premium than the current version with two split screens and dual-tone dashboard that gets a floating effect. Most noticeable are the two new 3D screens (7-inch and 10.25-inch respectively) that stretch from the driver seat to the centre console. One screen replaces the conventional instrument console, while the second screen is where the infotainment and navigation options will be displayed. The cabin also gets a new multi-functional steering wheel, upholstery and interior trim options.

Other technical details and engine options will be revealed at the unveiling ceremony, but we expect the new A-Class to get the new turbocharged 1.3-liter petrol engine developed by Renault and Mercedes, which is available in three power configurations - 157 bhp, 138 bhp and 113 bhp. Along with it, the car could also feature a new 1.6-litre or a 2-litre petrol engine, and a 2-litre or a 1.5-litre diesel motor. All the engines will get a 9-Speed DCT gearbox, with reports of a 6-Speed manual transmission as well.

