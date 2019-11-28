New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again

The recently spotted Mahindra XUV500 is still heavily covered in camouflage and was seen sporting temporary headlamps. The new XUV500 is expected to be launched sometime in second-half of 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be BS6 compliant, and it will be launched in 2020

Images of a prototype model of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 have surfaced online. We had previously shared some exclusive spy photos of the car in September, and from then, not much has changed in terms of the new XUV500's appearance. The test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage and is seen sporting temporary headlamps, which indicate that the SUV will be getting a major makeover, especially on the front section of the car. The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be BS6 compliant, and it's expected to be launched sometime in the second half of 2020.

t7n67al4

The Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 will get a flat-bottom steering wheel and new door handles

Mahindra XUV500

14.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV500

One of the new images also gives us a glimpse of the cabin of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500, which is also heavily camouflaged. However, we do get a sneak-peek at the new steering wheel, which in this case is flat-bottom, and we also noticed that the SUV will get a new larger horizontal display for infotainment. Rest of the bits are completely covered to know anything more about the cabin. We also noticed that the new XUV500 will get new pull-out style door handles.

As for the exterior, the profile of the SUV reveals that the new XUV500 will come with boxy proportions with a flat bonnet, with large rear overhangs, and slightly sloping roofline. The prototype model is seen with steel wheels, along with larger windows, and new ORVMs. Although we do not get to see the rear section here, the SUV is likely to feature a new tailgate with new LED taillamps and rear bumper.

It's too soon to comment on the technical specifications of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500, but, the SUV is likely to get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engines and the platform on which the new-gen XUV500 is built, will be shared by Ford as well. Possibly, there might also be a petrol engine on offer.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motorbeam



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV500 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500

Mahindra XUV500 Alternatives

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 11.28 - 15.94 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 19.77 - 23.83 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Tata Gravitas SUV: Things We Know So Far
Tata Gravitas SUV: Things We Know So Far
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review
Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities