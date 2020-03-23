Next-Gen Mahindra Thar SUV Caught Testing Again In India

We already know that Mahindra & Mahindra is working on the new generation Thar, courtesy of the spy images that surfaced online. Previously, the SUV has been spied with camouflage suggesting that it would be getting a host of cosmetic updates inside out as well as mechanical upgrades. Moreover, the UV maker decided to keep the next-gen Thar under wrap even at Auto Expo 2020. Likely to be launched sometime later this year, the SUV has been spied again testing on the Indian roads. Going by the spy shot, the test mule is heavily camouflaged, which does not reveal anything new about the SUV. However, the 2020 Thar SUV does sport all-new 5-spoke alloy wheels, which will add more essence to the new version of Thar.

Mahindra Thar 2020 spotted again while testing in India

The SUV will continue to maintain the boxy design with soft-roof as well as hard-roof configurations. The SUV is also expected to feature classic circular headlamps, LED DRLs, large fenders with indicators, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, new taillights adding a premium touch to the appearance. The cabin of the new Thar is likely to be extensively upgraded too. It could get new upholstery with premium seats, front-facing rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system on the higher-end trims, colour MID, auto climate control and more. As far as the safety is concerned, the 2020 Mahindra Thar could get feature dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert system among others.

Mechanically, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol unit will be 2.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol mStallion engine whereas the oil burner could be 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The new 2.0-litre mStalion petrol engine will also make way to the upcoming new-gen Scorpio and the XUV500. As a reminder, it is the same engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 by Mahindra alongside 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre TGDi powertrains. Both the engines could be offered on XUV300 and the Marazzo respectively.

