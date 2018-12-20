Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing In India

The production model of the new Mahindra Thar is not likely to reveal itself before 2020

Images of the next-generation Mahindra Thar have recently surfaced online, and these are one of the first sightings of the upcoming off-road SUV. The current-generation has been present in the Indian market since 2010, and save for a minor facelift that was introduced in 2015, the SUV remains unchanged. However, now with the new-generation Thar, we now hope to see some considerable updates both outside as well as inside, along with some mechanical changes as well. While there is no update on launch, this prototype still appears to be in the early stages of development, which means the production model is not likely to reveal itself before 2020.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is expected to be based on a new platform, to comply with upcoming safety and emission norms. And we can see that it has affected the SUVs dimensions as well. The new Thar is wider, and possibly even longer than the outgoing model, however it continues to come in its 3-door format with the removable soft-top roof. While the extensive camouflage doesn't reveal much about the new design and styling, the signature traits carrier over from the current model includes the iconic Jeep-inspired 7-slot grille with round headlamps and the high-mounted wheel arches.

New Mahindra Thar will be wider and longer than the current-gen Thar

Most of the exterior bits still appear to be temporary fitments, including the taillights. In fact, the SUV is also equipped with looks like an emission testing device at the back. We do not get to see the cabin in these latest images, however, we expect to see some considerable interior updates as well. Possibly an updated dashboard, new steering wheel, and improved safety features. The spy images also indicate that the new Thar might be getting an independent suspension at the front.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios. While the engine details for the upcoming new-gen Thar are still unknown, it will get a BS-VI compliant engine.

Image Source: TeamBHP

