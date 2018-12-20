New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing In India

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will come with some considerable updates both outside as well as inside, along with some mechanical changes as well. The off-road SUV is expected to be launched in 2020.

View Photos
The production model of the new Mahindra Thar is not likely to reveal itself before 2020

Images of the next-generation Mahindra Thar have recently surfaced online, and these are one of the first sightings of the upcoming off-road SUV. The current-generation has been present in the Indian market since 2010, and save for a minor facelift that was introduced in 2015, the SUV remains unchanged. However, now with the new-generation Thar, we now hope to see some considerable updates both outside as well as inside, along with some mechanical changes as well. While there is no update on launch, this prototype still appears to be in the early stages of development, which means the production model is not likely to reveal itself before 2020.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is expected to be based on a new platform, to comply with upcoming safety and emission norms. And we can see that it has affected the SUVs dimensions as well. The new Thar is wider, and possibly even longer than the outgoing model, however it continues to come in its 3-door format with the removable soft-top roof. While the extensive camouflage doesn't reveal much about the new design and styling, the signature traits carrier over from the current model includes the iconic Jeep-inspired 7-slot grille with round headlamps and the high-mounted wheel arches.

Mahindra Thar

7.26 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar

0q4id33g

New Mahindra Thar will be wider and longer than the current-gen Thar

Most of the exterior bits still appear to be temporary fitments, including the taillights. In fact, the SUV is also equipped with looks like an emission testing device at the back. We do not get to see the cabin in these latest images, however, we expect to see some considerable interior updates as well. Possibly an updated dashboard, new steering wheel, and improved safety features. The spy images also indicate that the new Thar might be getting an independent suspension at the front.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios. While the engine details for the upcoming new-gen Thar are still unknown, it will get a BS-VI compliant engine.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar
Renault Duster
Renault
Duster
Honda BR-V
Honda
BR-V
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta
Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano
Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
TAGS :
New Mahindra Thar New-gen Mahindra Thar 2020 Mahindra Thar

Latest News

New 2019 Triumph Rocket III May Be Launched
New 2019 Triumph Rocket III May Be Launched
Hyundai Cars To Cost More From January 2019
Hyundai Cars To Cost More From January 2019
Tata Motors And Zoomcar Partner To Rent Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles
Tata Motors And Zoomcar Partner To Rent Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing In India
Exclusive: BMW X4 India Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: BMW X4 India Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra XUV300 Electric Launch Details Revealed
Mahindra XUV300 Electric Launch Details Revealed
Exploring Global Markets With The Mahindra XUV300, Says M&M
Exploring Global Markets With The Mahindra XUV300, Says M&M
Toyota Joins Hands With IIT Delhi To Educate School Children About Road Safety
Toyota Joins Hands With IIT Delhi To Educate School Children About Road Safety
Norway Sees A Boom In Electric Cars, Fueled By The Government
Norway Sees A Boom In Electric Cars, Fueled By The Government
Renault India Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Renault India Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Volkswagen Groups Worldwide Sales Grow By 1.8% From January To November 2018
Volkswagen Groups Worldwide Sales Grow By 1.8% From January To November 2018
There's A Home With A Mahindra Jeep Roof In Ladakh!
There's A Home With A Mahindra Jeep Roof In Ladakh!
Elon Musk's Tunnel To Solve
Elon Musk's Tunnel To Solve "Soul-Destroying" Traffic Jam Is Now Open
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019
Mahindra XUV300 To Be Launched In India In February 2019

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Thar Alternatives

Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.98 - 14.96 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.95 - 26.71 Lakh *
View More
Explore Thar
×
Explore Now
x
Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC First Ride Review
Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC First Ride Review
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: 5 Things You Need To Know
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Tesla Model 3 Review
Exclusive: Tesla Model 3 Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities