Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again

Yet another test mule of the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar off-road SUV has been spotted testing, and this time around we get a sneak-peak at the cabin as well. While like its exterior, the cabin too is heavily camouflaged, based on the exposed bits and a previously seen prototype model, we can tell that the cabin will receive a bunch of changes. Just like the current Thar, the new-gen model will also get a high-mounted, boxy dashboard but with an all-black treatment, new dials for the air-con system, and restyled central air-con vents.

2020 Mahindra Thar will get a new cabin with all-black treatment, new steering wheel and several safety features

We also see a bulge at the centre, which could be the new touchscreen infotainment system, or the provision for one, instead of the simple Thar logo as we see on the current model. The SUV will also get a new more modern-looking steering wheel with mounted controls, however, it will continue to feature the side facing bench seat layout at the rear. The 2020 Thar will also get features like a brand-new instrument cluster with a MID (Multi-Information Display) unit, and a new gear lever, and new seats with improved fabric upholstery. In terms of safety, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will feature front, ABS driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and more as standard.

The new Mahindra Thar is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

On the exterior front, although the SUV gets the same silhouette, it looks bigger, and this particular prototype appears to be the hard-top version, which will be one of the new additions to the 2020 Thar. It's too soon to comment on styling elements, however, the headlamps and taillamps still look temporary units and we hope to see projector lights and LED taillamps among other updates. The Thar also features a beefier front bumper, while at the rear we also see a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a new door handle. On the other hand, some of the Thar's signature elements like the 7-slat grille, round headlamps, larger fenders with squared wheel arches.

The engine details for the upcoming new-gen Thar are still unknown, however, the SUV is only expected to get a BS 6 compliant engine. Currently, the Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that makes 105 bhp at 3800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 274 Nm from as low as 1800-2000 rpm. It gets the standard 4WD system with high & low ratios.

