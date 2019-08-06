New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Spied For The First Time

The new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV appears to have grown in size and is certainly a lot beefier than the current model. The SUV expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

The next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee is said to be based on a new platform from Alfa Romeo

Images of the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee have recently surfaced online, and this is the first time that a prototype model has been spotted testing. Expected to arrive sometime in 2021, the new-gen Grand Cherokee SUV appears to have grown in size and is certainly a lot beefier than the current model. However, it's too soon to comment on the design or exterior of the SUV, given the heavy camouflage on the test mule. In the US, the new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will compete with the likes of Toyota Land Cruiser.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee certainly looks longer and gets a new boxy front end

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee is based on a new platform borrowed from Alfa Romeo, and the carmaker is also expected to go with a new fresher design language. In terms of proportions, the SUV certainly looks longer and gets a new boxy front end, which is likely to come with a new iteration of the 7-slot grille. We do get to see larger ORVMs and larger multi-spoke black alloy wheels. The rear section comes with some pseudo cladding, but we do get a glimpse of the taillamps, which are new horizontal units with LED lights.

Also Read: Actor Farhan Akhtar Gets A Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

The new-gen model also appears to come with a longer wheelbase translating into more legroom

The new-gen model also appears to come with a longer wheelbase translating into more legroom. While the current Grand Cherokee comes with a two-row, 5-seater layout, rumours suggest Jeep could add a third row to the equations making it a 7-seater, and the extended length of the SUV does merit the speculation. However, it's also possible that Jeep could have both 5-seater and 7-seater options, depending on the market.

The Grand Cherokee will be the first of Jeep's products to offer Level-2 self-driving function. Moreover, the company has also announced that all Jeep products will offer Level 3 self-driving technology by the end of 2021. The SUV is expected to make an appearance sometime towards the end of 2020.

Source: Motor1

