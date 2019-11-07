New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Hyundai Xcent Spotted Testing In Dual Tone Colour

The next-gen Hyundai Xcent subcompact sedan appears to get dual tone treatment with blacked out roof and pillars, and a light blue shade for the body. The car is expected to be launched early next year.

Published:
The new-gen Hyundai Xcent sedan is expected to share its design and styling cues with the Grand i10 Nios

Images of the next-generation Hyundai Xcent subcompact sedan have surfaced online, and this time around we get to see the car in new dual-tone colour. Although heavily camouflaged, the car appears to be nearing production stage and a deeper look at the exposed areas reveal the metallic black roof and the light blue body colour of the car. The test mule also appears to be sport steel wheel with wheel covers, instead of alloys, which indicate that the dual-tone option will be available from the mid-spec variants itself.

Visually, there is very little to talk about the design and styling of the car, courtesy of the heavy camouflage. However, the car will likely share its visual cues with the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Now whether the Xcent will also take the Nios name or not is something that we'll come to know closer to the car's launch, which we expect will happen in early 2020. Also, we wouldn't be surprised if like the Grand i10, Hyundai also continues selling the pre-facelift Xcent for the fleet segment, however, with the BS6 norms kicking in from April 1, 2020, the probability of the older model being on sale post-March 2020 is quite narrow.

klb5fsps

New Hyundai Xcent is seen with blacked-out roof and pillars, along with LED taillamps

While we do not get to see the face of the car, the 2020 Hyundai Xcent is expected to come with the signature cascading grille, along with new headlamps with LED projector units and LED DRLs. The car will also get new alloys (possibly same as the Grand i10 Nios) and sportier bumpers. At the rear, we get a glimpse of the new taillamps, which on this case get LED treatment, and other features include, shark fin antenna and a rearview camera.

The new Xcent is likely to shares its powertrains with the Grand i10 Nios, which features a pair of 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit. The 1.2-litre petrol makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the oil burner makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is already BS6 compliant, while Hyundai has claimed that the diesel engine will also make the shift to BS6 next year.

Image Source: TeamBHP

