Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Video Teaser Released; Bookings To Open Shortly

Hyundai Cars India today released the first teaser video for the soon-to-be-launched next-generation Verna sedan. slated to be launched in India next month, the new teaser video also revealed that Hyundai will begin the pre-bookings soon. Upon its launch, the new 2017 Hyundai Verna will continue to go up against its traditional rivals - the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. We also expect to see some aggressive pricing considering the new GST rates, which came into effect on July 1, 2017, as cars in this segment have received benefits of up to 8.6 per cent.

New Hyundai Fluidic Verna ₹ 7 - 14 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

New Hyundai Verna gets projector headlamps and DRLs

Visually, the new Verna shares its design and styling cues with its older sibling, the Hyundai Elantra, so you'll find a lot of premium styling and features. In fact, the video highlights some of these new premium exterior features like - projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, chrome accented grille, smooth character lines, and Elantra-like LED taillamps - to name a few. Having said that, Hyundai launched the new Verna last year in China and considering the design and styling will be similar to the India-bound model, we already know what the car will look like.

New Hyundai Verna comes with Elantra-like LED Taillamps

For starters, like the Elantra, the new Verna also comes with the carmaker's signature cascading grille and a muscular front bumper. The proportions have also changed and the new-gen Verna gets a more imposing stance compared to the outgoing model. Though it is still based on Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy, the wheelbase of the car has been increased by 10 mm and the overall length of the car by 15 mm. The width of the car has also gone by 29 mm. This means the cabin will be a lot roomier and upmarket.

Under the hood, the India-spec version is expected to continue with the same powertrain options - 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Hyundai has been working on the ride and handling of its cars and with the Elantra, it made things clear that a sporty ride is what the company is going for and we expect nothing less on the new-gen Verna. Other specification-related details are yet to be revealed and we wait to find out the date of the launch next month, so keep watching this space to know more about the new Hyundai Verna and our first drive review.