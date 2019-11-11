Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted With Digital Instrument Cluster

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 have surfaced online, and this time around we get a glimpse of the car's interior as well. While we do not get to see the entire cabin, one of the spy photos confirms that the new-gen i20 will come with a digital instrument cluster. Mind you, this particular test mule is the European-spec model, and right now there is no way to confirm whether the India-spec Hyundai i20 will also get this feature or not. Currently, Hyundai is also testing the car in India, which was spotted testing only last month.

The new Hyundai i20 will also get a new multi-functional steering wheel, along with a new touchscreen infotainment system

The image of the cabin also reveals a new multi-functional steering wheel, along with a new touchscreen infotainment system. However, the car will not exactly get a button-less as we also get to see a couple of dials and multiple buttons for in-car controls.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 heavily camouflaged, but we see new taillamps, alloys and shark-fin antenna

As for the exterior, the new-gen Hyundai i20 is still heavily camouflaged, but we see a sleeker silhouette with sharper proportions. Upfront, we get a glimpse of the new cascading grille with mesh pattern, which is flanked by the new headlamps, which appears to get LED lights. The car also seems to get a new bumper. The car also comes with new ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a sharp fin antenna, and new 5-spoke alloy wheels that look identical to the ones that come with the Verna. The rear section is completely disguised, giving us only a small glimpse of the LED taillamps.

The engine details are still unknown, however, the India-spec Hyundai i20 is expected to come with BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine at the time of its launch. Hyundai could replace the existing 1.4-litre CRDI engine with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the Kia Seltos, which is also set to be introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

