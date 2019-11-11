New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted With Digital Instrument Cluster

The Euro-spec next-gen Hyundai i20 has been spotted testing and the spy photos reveal that the car will come with a digital instrument cluster.

The images of the next-gen Hyundai i20 with digital instrument cluster are of the Euro-spec model

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 have surfaced online, and this time around we get a glimpse of the car's interior as well. While we do not get to see the entire cabin, one of the spy photos confirms that the new-gen i20 will come with a digital instrument cluster. Mind you, this particular test mule is the European-spec model, and right now there is no way to confirm whether the India-spec Hyundai i20 will also get this feature or not. Currently, Hyundai is also testing the car in India, which was spotted testing only last month.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

The new Hyundai i20 will also get a new multi-functional steering wheel, along with a new touchscreen infotainment system

The image of the cabin also reveals a new multi-functional steering wheel, along with a new touchscreen infotainment system. However, the car will not exactly get a button-less as we also get to see a couple of dials and multiple buttons for in-car controls.

Also Read: 2019 Hyundai i20 Receives Major Feature Updates

The new-gen Hyundai i20 heavily camouflaged, but we see new taillamps, alloys and shark-fin antenna

As for the exterior, the new-gen Hyundai i20 is still heavily camouflaged, but we see a sleeker silhouette with sharper proportions. Upfront, we get a glimpse of the new cascading grille with mesh pattern, which is flanked by the new headlamps, which appears to get LED lights. The car also seems to get a new bumper. The car also comes with new ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a sharp fin antenna, and new 5-spoke alloy wheels that look identical to the ones that come with the Verna. The rear section is completely disguised, giving us only a small glimpse of the LED taillamps.

The engine details are still unknown, however, the India-spec Hyundai i20 is expected to come with BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine at the time of its launch. Hyundai could replace the existing 1.4-litre CRDI engine with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the Kia Seltos, which is also set to be introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

