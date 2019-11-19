Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Again

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was recently spotted while undergoing testing in India. This the second time the car has been spotted in India, and like before it's still heavily covered in camouflage. Expected to be introduced at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, the new-gen Hyundai i20 will come with a host design and styling updates along with several new and updated features and equipment. The new i20 will also get new engines compliant to the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms, which will come into play from April 1, 2020.

Now, given the level of camouflage on the prototype model of the new Hyundai i20, we won't be able to comment much on the design and styling of the car. However, based on the exposed sections and the previous spy photos, we know that the car will come with a heavily updated front with a larger cascading grille, new headlamps possibly featuring LED projector lights, and LED foglamps. The test mule also reveals a set sporty, new dual-tone alloy wheels, along with new ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a sharp fin antenna, and LED taillamps.

The new Hyundai i20 will come with a LED taillamps and new dual tone alloy wheels

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, based on some spy photos of the global spec model, which surfaced early this month, we know that the cabin will also be heavily updated. The cabin of the global-spec i20's cabin also reveals a new multi-functional steering wheel, along with a new touchscreen infotainment system. However, the car will not exactly be button-less as we also get to see a couple of dials and multiple buttons for in-car controls.

Under the hood, the new India-spec Hyundai i20 is expected to come with the new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine the powers the new Grand i10 Nios. The motor currently comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. Hyundai could replace the existing 1.4-litre CRDI engine with the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the Kia Seltos, which is also set to be introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

