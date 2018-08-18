Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea

Images of the next-generation 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 test mule have surfaced online for the first time. Globally known as just the Hyundai i10, the heavily camouflaged prototype model was recently spotted undergoing testing in its home market, South Korea. Considering the current-generation model has been in production for over five years now, by Hyundai's standards, the car is now almost ready to receive a generation upgrade. Especially, when you see that its key rival, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has already here. The prototype model of the new-gen Grand i10 looks like it's nearing its production-ready stage, and is most likely to come to India by the end of next year.

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 looks much sharper and well-proportioned Advertisement

Despite the heavy camouflage and the pseudo body claddings underneath the disguise, we can tell that while the overall silhouette of the car remains similar, it now looks much sharper and well-proportioned. The curvy design of the outgoing model seems to have given way to slightly edgy and angular lines, which could give the car a fresh look. Some noticeable exterior features include a set of sportier-looking alloy wheels, sleek outside rear-view mirrors with integrates turn signal lights, a roof antenna, and a pair on new horizontally positioned taillamps. The partially exposed headlamp also reveals a projector unit.

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 gets sporty alloys and horizontally positioned taillamps

Clearly, it's too soon to comment on the technical specs and the mechanical updates the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 might receive. Having said that, the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10, which was launched in India in early 2017, came with a new 1.2-litre diesel engine, in addition to the existing 1.2-litre petrol motor. So, there is a possibility that the India-spec model might continue using the existing powertrains, well, at least the diesel mill for that matter.

Furthermore, right now, Hyundai offers the car in India with a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter only in the petrol variant. Considering the company is coming out with its first AMT unit for the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro AH2, it's possible that the new-gen 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 might also get it.

Both in terms of styling and dimensions, the India-spec Grand i10 slightly differs from the global-spec Hyundai i10. And it's possible the new-gen model might also be Indianised when it's finally launched in the country. Upon launch, the car will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

