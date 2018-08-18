New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea

While the overall silhouette of the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 remains similar to the outgoing model, the car now does look much sharper and well-proportioned.

View Photos
The prototype model of the new-gen Grand i10 looks like it's nearing its production-ready stage

Images of the next-generation 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 test mule have surfaced online for the first time. Globally known as just the Hyundai i10, the heavily camouflaged prototype model was recently spotted undergoing testing in its home market, South Korea. Considering the current-generation model has been in production for over five years now, by Hyundai's standards, the car is now almost ready to receive a generation upgrade. Especially, when you see that its key rival, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has already here. The prototype model of the new-gen Grand i10 looks like it's nearing its production-ready stage, and is most likely to come to India by the end of next year.

Hyundai Grand i10

5.19 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Grand i10
rql1i694

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 looks much sharper and well-proportioned

Advertisement

Despite the heavy camouflage and the pseudo body claddings underneath the disguise, we can tell that while the overall silhouette of the car remains similar, it now looks much sharper and well-proportioned. The curvy design of the outgoing model seems to have given way to slightly edgy and angular lines, which could give the car a fresh look. Some noticeable exterior features include a set of sportier-looking alloy wheels, sleek outside rear-view mirrors with integrates turn signal lights, a roof antenna, and a pair on new horizontally positioned taillamps. The partially exposed headlamp also reveals a projector unit.

fpmnila

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 gets sporty alloys and horizontally positioned taillamps

Clearly, it's too soon to comment on the technical specs and the mechanical updates the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 might receive. Having said that, the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10, which was launched in India in early 2017, came with a new 1.2-litre diesel engine, in addition to the existing 1.2-litre petrol motor. So, there is a possibility that the India-spec model might continue using the existing powertrains, well, at least the diesel mill for that matter.

Furthermore, right now, Hyundai offers the car in India with a 5-speed manual and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter only in the petrol variant. Considering the company is coming out with its first AMT unit for the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro AH2, it's possible that the new-gen 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 might also get it.

Both in terms of styling and dimensions, the India-spec Grand i10 slightly differs from the global-spec Hyundai i10. And it's possible the new-gen model might also be Indianised when it's finally launched in the country. Upon launch, the car will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

0 Comments

Image Source: Cafe.Naver.com via IAB

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Grand i10 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai
Grand i10
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan
Micra Active
Honda Brio
Honda
Brio
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra
KUV100
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
Swift
Ford Figo
Ford
Figo
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota
Etios Liva
TAGS :
New Hyundai Grand i10 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Grand i10

Latest News

Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea
Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea
Dhruv, Saurav And Jeet Lead At The Start Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Dhruv, Saurav And Jeet Lead At The Start Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Government To Allow Aftermarket Hybrid And Electric Conversion Kits For Vehicles
Government To Allow Aftermarket Hybrid And Electric Conversion Kits For Vehicles
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Infiniti Reveals Sketch Of The Prototype 10 Single Seater EV
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
Harley-Davidson India Offering Buyback And Exchange Scheme On Its Softail Range
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander India Launch Details Revealed
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ford's 50th Anniversary Mustang Cobra Jet Debuts
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
Ducati, Indian Motorcycle And Triumph Organise Independence Day Rides
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-Up Likely To Get An Automatic Version
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: 10 Things We Know
2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: 10 Things We Know
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Kroger Rolls Out Driverless Cars For Grocery Deliveries In The US
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh
Hyundai Tucson Now Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.7 Lakh

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.09 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

90 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

28 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Hyundai Grand i10 Alternatives

Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.15 - 7.66 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.08 - 8.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
View More
Explore Grand i10
×
Explore Now
x
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Why Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shifted To BMWs From The Hindustan Ambassador
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launch Date Announced
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities