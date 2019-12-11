Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted With Dual-Tip Exhaust

Hyundai Creta will come in both petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from the Kia Seltos

Images of the next-generation Hyundai Creta undergoing testing in India have surfaced online, and this time around the SUV is seed with a new twin exhaust system. Salted to make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, the upcoming new-gen Creta is based on the second-generation Hyundai iX25 and extensively borrows design cues from its global counterpart. Upon launch, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, and the Jeep Compass.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing In India

Hyundai Creta 11.23 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Powertrain wise, the upcoming Hyundai Creta will come in both petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from the Kia Seltos. So, the entire range will be BS6 compliant, offering 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, and the 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol with an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The three engine types will come with a 6-Speed manual gearbox. The diesel is expected with an option of a 6-Speed torque convertor automatic.

Hyundai Creta will come in both petrol and diesel engine options, borrowed from the Kia Seltos

Here we only get to see the rear section of the car, which sports a set of new taillamps and three C-shaped LED lights. We also get a glimpse of a set of sleeker ORVMs, roof rails, and new alloy wheels. Previous spy shots also gave us a slight idea of its face and design elements like the cascading grille which is flanked by DRls and LED lamps are easily identifiable. Moreover, the next-gen Creta has grown in dimensions but retains the overall curvy silhouette.

The Next-Gen Hyundai Creta new taillamps and three C-shaped LED lights

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, based on the previous spy photos, the new Creta will come with a heavily updated cabin featuring larger 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and is likely to feature Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app. The car will also get a new flat-bottom steering wheel, newly designed dashboard and updated seats and upholstery. The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag top-spec across engines, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard. Some top trims will also sport a sunroof - along with an inbuilt air purifier, power-adjustable front seats, and Blue Link connected car services.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.