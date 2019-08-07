Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

The new Hyundai Creta test mule is heavily draped in camouflage & cladding to disguise the new look

Images of the next-gen Hyundai Creta SUV have surfaced online, and this is the first time that the second-generation model. The prototype model was reportedly spotted in Salem, Tamil Nadu, heavily draped in camouflage and pseudo cladding to disguise the new design and styling. Having said that, we already know what the SUV will look like based on the second-gen model of its global counterpart, the Hyundai ix25, which was unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show in China. As for the India-spec model, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to be shown at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, with sales commencing only around mid-2020, after the BS6 norms come into play.

New Hyundai Creta will come with a new face, featuring a larger grille, new headlamps and bumper

We do not get a clear look of the front section, however, do get a glimpse of the new cascading grille which will come with thick chrome horizontal slats. We also get to see a pair of new ORVMs and silver alloy wheels. As for the rear section, with the heavy camouflage and pseudo cladding, there is not much that we can talk about the design and styling, however, we do get a sneak-peek at the taillamps but, they appear to be slightly different from the ones seen on the ix25.

The second generation Hyundai Creta is expected to get new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Based on the global spy shots we have seen so far, the India-bound Hyundai Creta is likely to borrow several other styling cues from the ix25, like - the new V-shaped headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and a secondary set of DRLs positioned above. The SUV will also get a new front bumper with sharper lines and a large skid plate as well. The production model is also likely to get sportier alloy wheels, floating roof design, and new rear bumper as well.

Under the hood, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta is expected to get the new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, which are likely to debut in the Verna facelift when it arrives sometime next year. Hyundai India might even showcase the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo.

