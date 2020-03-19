Next-Gen BMW 7 Series To Get An All-Electric Version

BMW Group has announced that the next-generation 7 Series sedan will get an all-electric version. The news came as part of the company's Annual Accounts Press Conference, where BMW also announced an investment of 30 million Euros towards future-oriented technologies by 2025. The company has confirmed that the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series will be offered with four different types of powertrains - diesel, petrol, an electrified plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, an all-electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) model, which will also be equipped with a fifth-generation electric drivetrain.

The all-electric seventh-gen BMW 7 Series will be equipped with a fifth-generation electric drivetrain

The decision to offer an all-electric 7 Series is part of the company's larger aim to build a sustainable mobility solution for the future. In fact, by 2021, the company plans to introduce 5 new electric models by 2021, which includes - the BMW i3S, iX3, iNext, i4, and Mini Cooper SE. By 2023, the BMW Group says it will have 25 electrified models in its line-up and more than half of them will be all-electric models. The carmaker has started the process to become EV-ready. BMW has begun securing access to raw materials needed to produce electric vehicles, and since early 2020 it has been procuring cobalt and lithium directly and passing those resources on to the suppliers involved in manufacturing battery cells.

Right now, the BMW 7 Series comes with a plug-in hybrid model with a pure electric range of 53 km

The sixth-generation BMW 7 Series received a mid-life facelift in early 2019, and the car has already been launched in India. The car currently comes with a pair of 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines - 730 Ld and 740 Li, a plug-in hybrid model 745 Le, also featuring the 3.0 petrol unit with an electric motor, and the top-of-the-line 760 Li powered by a 6.5-litre, twin-turbo, V12 petrol motor. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission.

Considering the fact that the facelifted BMW 7 Series has been in the market for just a little over a year, there is still some time before we get to see the next-gen model. We do not expect the company to show us the next-gen 7 Series any time before 2022.

