Next-Gen BMW 3 Series Spotted With Production Parts

The next-generation BMW 3 Series has been spotted testing yet again and this time around, the car was seen with less camouflage and several production-ready parts. Expected to be introduced in the second half of 2018, the new 2019 BMW 3 Series appears to be rapidly approaching its production stage, as indicated by the production-ready headlamps and taillamp along with few other small bits. The car is also seen in a much nicer disguise, which BMW has been using on the test mules of several of its other upcoming models as well, like the next-gen X5, and all-new X7. We are expecting a Paris Motor Show debut for the new BMW 3 Series sedan.

New BMW 3 Series is based on the carmaker's CLAR platform, same as the new 5 Series

The biggest change for the new 3 Series is definitely the new platform as the car is now built on the company's CLAR architecture, in line with the new 5 Series and 7 Series sedans. Courtesy of the new, advanced platform, the BMW 3 Series is not only grown in size, which we clearly make out from these images, it has also lost around 40 kg. BMW has made some use of some extensive amount of light-weight aluminium and a little bit of carbon fibre in the making of the new 3 Series, facilitating the weight loss and added rigidness.

New BMW 3 Series is likely to get a longer wheelbase and a roomier cabin

Visually, we won't be able to comment much on the design and styling aspect, but we know the new 3 Series will take a fair amount of inspiration from its older sibling, the new 5 Series, especially the headlamp design a few other bits. The 3 Series gets larger grille, an aggressive front bumper, new sleek ORVMs, and although the wheels look nice, they appear to be slightly small for the car and it's possible the production model might get nicer options. The car comes with more prominent-looking character lines and it's possible the wheelbase has also grown in size to accommodate a larger cabin. The rear appears to get a new boot-lid with sleek and stylish L-shaped LED taillamps and dual exhaust ports.

New BMW 3 Series gets new sleeker LED taillamps and dual exhaust ports

Based on some earlier spy images, we have a fair idea what the cabin will look like, with new bits like - updated digital instrument panel, new HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) controls and a redesigned centre console. While the rest of bit were camouflage we know that the car will get new premium interior with a more digitally-inclined dashboard with an updated infotainment system.

It's too soon to comment on engine options, but the new BMW 3 Series is expected to be offered with an array of diesel and petrol engines in Europe and will come with power outputs in the range of 136 bhp to 380 bhp. As for the range-topping M3, which will come later, it's likely to get around 500 bhp from a biturbo 3.0-line inline six with mild hybrid assistance.

Image Courtesy: Motor1/Automedia

