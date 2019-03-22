New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India

The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series will be launched in India in the middle of 2019.

View Photos
The new BMW 3-Series has been spotted being tested in India.

Highlights

  • The next-gen BMW 3-Series is lighter than its predecessor.
  • The rear of the new 3-Series looks more sculpted.
  • It will be launched in the 330i petrol and 320d diesel guise in India.

The 2018 BMW 3-Series had a long way coming ever since we first saw the car in pictures after its global media drive. BMW which plans to launch 12 new models in India this year had confirmed that the next-generation BMW 3-Series will be launched in India sometime in the middle of 2019. However, as per the requirement of the law, it's mandatory for any model to go under the homologation process before its launch and a test mule of the 3-Series has been spotted doing exactly that.

5ikjto58 The 2018 BMW 3 Series rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: 7th Generation BMW 3 Series Sedan Review

BMW 3 Series

46.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW 3 Series

The new BMW 3-Series is 55 kg lighter than its predecessor and looks far edgier. The spy pictures have only revealed the side and rear of the car. The rear now looks even more sculpted and the sleek tail lamp units go quite well with the overall design. The side too looks sharp yet unexaggerated sporting a pronounced profile line. The Indian-spec model is likely to remain identical to the global model in terms of dimension and has grown in size. The new BMW 3-Series is 76 mm longer at 4709 mm, 16 mm wider at 1827 mm and stands 1 m taller at 1441 mm. The wheelbase too has increased by 41 mm at 2851 mm. The wheels in the spy pictures are too the same 19-inchers which run the global model.

qhffm4s8The 2018 BMW 3  Series has grown in dimension.

In terms of features, it gets adaptive LED headlights with the latest laser light, L-Shaped LED tail lamps, twin-pipe exhaust system and a glass roof. The cabin of the new BMW 3-Series is equipped with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, BMW iDrive 7.0 and BMW personal intelligent assistant.

BMW is likely to launch the 3-Series in India in the 330i petrol and 320d diesel guise, both of which will be powered by a 2.0-litre motor and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.

0 Comments

Image Source: IndianAutosBlog

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 3 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
2018 BMW 3-Series BMW Cars in India BMW 3-Series Prices 2018 BMW 3-Series Launch 2018 BMW 3-Series Review BMW 3-Series Spotted BMW Cars

Latest News

Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series Spotted Testing In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India
Ducati India Announces DIY Discoveries Program In India
Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
Revamped 2019 INRC To Begin With The Bengaluru Sprint This Weekend
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices From April 1, 2019
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices From April 1, 2019
Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing
Renault Kwid Based MPV Spotted Testing
2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted At The Nurburgring
2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted At The Nurburgring
Royal Enfield Establishes Assembly Plant In Thailand; First Outside India
Royal Enfield Establishes Assembly Plant In Thailand; First Outside India
Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.73 Lakh
Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.73 Lakh
Bajas World Cup 2019: Indian Riders Aishwarya Pissay & Ashish Raorane To Compete In Portuguese Baja This Weekend
Bajas World Cup 2019: Indian Riders Aishwarya Pissay & Ashish Raorane To Compete In Portuguese Baja This Weekend
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Revealed
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Revealed
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Volvo Cars To Deploy In-Car Cameras To Fight Against Intoxication And Distraction
Volvo Cars To Deploy In-Car Cameras To Fight Against Intoxication And Distraction
Hyundai Teases New Subcompact SUV In Latest Video
Hyundai Teases New Subcompact SUV In Latest Video
Ducati Global Sales Slip 2.7 Per Cent In 2018
Ducati Global Sales Slip 2.7 Per Cent In 2018
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW 3 Series Alternatives

Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.44 - 57.47 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 69.13 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
Explore 3 Series
×
Explore Now
x
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Electric Bike Brand GoZero Mobility To Enter Indian Market
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities