Next-Gen BMW 3 Series Spotted Testing

Images of the next-gen BMW 3 Series test mule have surfaced online. The prototype 3 Series, which was spotted undergoing testing on streets of Munich, is still heavily draped in camouflage. Having said that, compared to the previously seen test mule, this one comes with edgier lines and sharper profile, which hint that this model could be wearing a sportier body kit from the M-Sport package. The car also seems to be equipped with production-spec LED headlamps and few other parts that indicate that the car is nearing its production stage, and we might get to see it later this year at the Paris Motor Show.

BMW 3 Series Spied shares its cues with the new 5 Series and 7 Series

Despite the heavy camouflage, the new BMW 3 Series' visual cues are clearly inspired from the new-gen 5 5 series and 7 series. Up front, the car features a larger kidney grille, flanked by a sleeker twin pot LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and a sportier front bumper with a wide central airdam and sleep LED foglamps on either end. The prototype model also gets a set of matte black alloy wheels, along with sleek ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, a panoramic sunroof, and a sharper looking tail section featuring angular LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust ports.

BMW 3 Series test mule was seen with several production parts

Based on some of the previously seen spy image, we also know a bit about the new cabin which is apparently still a little far from completion. However, the car does seem to get the company's new all-digital centre display and new instrument cluster, along with horizontal central air-con vents with a set of controls below it. The centre console features a piano black finish with chrome surrounds, the engine start/stop button, gear lever, and other dials and touch buttons for in-car controls.

The BMW 3 Series will come with a new more tech-oriented cabin

It's too soon to comment on engine options, but the new BMW 3 Series is expected to be offered with an array of diesel and petrol engines in Europe and will come with power outputs in the range of 136 bhp to 380 bhp. As for the range-topping M3, which will come later, it's likely to get around 500 bhp from a biturbo 3.0-line inline six with mild hybrid assistance.

Source: Motor1

