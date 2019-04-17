New Cars and Bikes in India

New York Auto Show 2019: Genesis Reveals All Electric 2-Seater Mint Concept

The Mint Concept introduces the all-electric luxury car for the city that comes with an estimated range of 321 km.

The Genesis Mint Concept has been introduced as a premium city car for the urban lifestyle
New York Auto Show

Genesis has finally pulled the wraps off its all-new electric concept car ahead of the New York International Auto Show 2019. Christened the Mint Concept, unlike the big, sporty models introduced by Genesis in the past, this one is a small, compact, luxury car for the city. Genesis says that the new Mint concept reimagines the iconic shape of the city car, tailored to the needs of a modern lifestyle. Essentially, the car is designed to offer its users the ease of manoeuvring in city driving conditions, while being exciting to drive.

Talking about the car, Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand said, "As a brand, Genesis embraces progressive design values, and the Mint Concept reinforces this commitment from a previously undiscovered perspective. Mint belongs in the city, and we are proud to introduce our evolution of the ideal city car in New York."

Genesis Mint is an all-electric two-seater concept car for urban setting

The all-electric two-seater concept car is designed to be lightweight and agile and comes finished in Hunter Green matte paint. In fact, according to Genesis, the Mint concept uses the design principle of a three-box car that has been stretched at the corners with extremely short front and rear overhangs to get that compact proportions. Up front, the car comes with boomerang-shaped quad headlamps setup in front and backstretch to the corners, with their respective top light elements connecting to form wraparound light bands. The car also gets the Crest Grille with a slight opening for the reduced cooling requirements of the battery pack. The G-Matrix pattern serves a functional purpose on the lower half of the vehicle, which is used for efficient cooling and airflow circulation around the battery floor.

Genesis Mint Concept gets a futuristic cabin with a steering mounted displays

Inside, the concept car comes with a spacious-looking cabin thanks to the use of lightweight textiles, cognac leather, and mullion-free windows. The G-Matrix pattern again comes into play as the defining element of the interior, both in the thin, gunmetal balustrade that runs across the width of the passenger compartment and in the repeating pattern for the floor and cargo area. The centre console with the control knob can be folded like an armrest. The oblong steering wheel is surrounded by six copper Graphic User Interface (GUI) information screens that call attention to critical vehicle functions individually. A seventh screen mounted flush in the steering wheel displays primary vehicle information while allowing the driver to maintain focus on the road ahead.

The Mint Concept extends to the design and engineering of its high-density, battery-electric powertrain, which is capable of an estimated 321 km range on a full charge and 350-KW fast recharging capability.

New York Auto Show 2019: Genesis Reveals All Electric 2-Seater Mint Concept
