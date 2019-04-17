New York Auto Show 2019: After Wowing Geneva The Pininfarina Battista Now Dazzles New York

The Pininfarina Battista has finally made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show 2019. The all-new electric hypercar developed by Automobili Pininfarina had its global premiere this March, at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, and is slated to enter production late next year. Interestingly, next year it's also the 90th anniversary of the legendary Pininfarina SpA design house. Automobili Pininfarina will only be making 150 examples of the Battista, which will be hand-crafted in Italy and allocated equally between the regions of North America, Europe and Middle East/Asia.

Pininfarina Battista will enter production towards the end of 2020

Talking about the Battista, Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said, "With purity, beauty, and rarity at its core, Battista is the most powerful Italian sports car ever and will be handcrafted in Cambiano, Italy from the end of next year. Designed and developed with luxury and sustainability in harmony, the zero-emission, the pure-electric heart of Battista produce a formidable 1,900 horsepower and enables Battista to hurtle from 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds. This combination of elegant Pininfarina clearly places Battista at the vanguard of desirability in an exciting and electrified new world."

Pininfarina claims that the Battista electric hypercar is faster than a current Formula 1 race car. While 0-100 kmph is achieved in under two seconds, 0-300 kmph takes less than 12 seconds and it can reach a top speed of 350 kmph. As for the range, the company claims that the Battista has a potential zero-emissions range of up to 450 kilometres.

The cabin of the Pininfarina Battista will come with several personalisation options

Visually, the Battista has the classic Pininfarina design, using the same design principle of form and function in harmony as seen in classic Pininfarina cars reaching back to the Cisitalia 202 of 1947 and through more than 100 Ferraris, the most recent of which was launched this decade. Inside, the car gets a futuristic-looking cabin which is completely driver-oriented with two displays positioned behind the steering wheel offering a host of information. The hypercar features dual tone black and brown interior using high-quality leather. Plans are in place for the opportunity to fully personalise each car at Pininfarina SpA's Cambiano headquarters.

The Pininfarina Battista comes with a unique T-shaped design for the 120 kWh battery pack

The Pininfarina Battista is literally all carbon fibre, featuring a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a carbon fibre body too. To achieve an optimum weight distribution, the Battista comes with a unique T-shaped design for the 120 kWh battery pack with four motors independently distributing torque and power to each wheel, delivering all the benefits of modern torque vectoring. Cooling circuits and systems are based around five radiators.

The Battista's suspension is tuned specifically to deliver a thrilling, engaging and yet comfortable dynamic experience. Stopping performance is achieved from the carbon-ceramic 6-piston brakes (390 mm at the front and 390 mm at the rear) provide fade-free deceleration and hugely effective brake regeneration to the battery will be engineered into the system. The active rear wing features an air brake function. The driver will be able to electronically adjust the dynamic experience through multiple modes tuned to a range of driving scenarios and will also be able to tailor the noise the car makes.

