New York Auto Show 2018: Volvo XC40 Inscription Variants Showcased

Volvo Auto has pulled the wraps off the 2019 XC40 Inscription trim, which is the SUV's top-of-the-line variant, at the ongoing New York Auto Show. With this, the Volvo XC40 SUV has finally made its North American debut and the Inscription variant, the Swedish automaker has revealed its entry-level SUV its best form. In fact, Volvo says that the Inscription trim level will bring a luxurious element to the XC40 line-up, offering unique features and a list of equipment which will be a segment first in the compact premium SUV space.

Volvo XC40 ₹ 30 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Talking about the new Volvo XC40 Inscription trim for the North American market, Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO, Volvo Car USA, said, "The addition of the Inscription trim level gives Volvo customers even more flexibility when choosing the XC40 that works best for them. We expect the XC40 to be very popular with North American consumers because it is different and special, not something you see every day."

Volvo XC40 Inscription trim level gets several luxury features as standard

The new Volvo XC40 Inscription trim level will offer an expanded list of standard equipment that distinguishes it from the already revealed Momentum and sporty R-Design trim levels. The carmaker offers an array of sizes for the new alloy wheels, 18-, 19-, 20-, or 21-inch to exact, redesigned skid plate, chrome side window trim and grill, integrated dual tailpipes, and trim-specific exterior colour. The cabin, at the same time, will come with a new Orrefors crystal gear shift and attractive Driftwood deco, which Volvo first introduced in the award-winning XC60 mid-size luxury SUV.

Volvo XC40 Inscription Trim Cabin

The new XC40 is the first model from the carmaker to the built on Volvo Cars' new Compact Modular Architecture a.k.a. CMA platform. The same platform will underpin the other upcoming cars in the 40 Series, including fully electrified vehicles. The range-topping XC40 is expected to be powered by 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine the churns out about 248 bhp and develops 350 Nm of peak torque while being mated to an eight-speed automatic sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system. The new Volvo XC40 is being built in Volvo Cars' plant in Ghent, Belgium.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.