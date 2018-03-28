New York Auto Show 2018: Toyota RAV4 Unveiled

The new-gen Toyota RAV4 is expected to go on sale in the US towards to end of 2018

Toyota has pulled the wraps off its 2019 RAV4 at the New York International Auto Show 2018. The Toyota RAV4 is one of the best-selling models from the Japanese carmaker in the US and the company has gone to all measures to give the SUV a total overhaul for the 2019 model year. While the Toyota RAV4 has come nowhere near the Indian market so far, in the US, the company sold over 400,000 units of the SUV last year with a growth of 15 per cent.

New-Gen Toyota RAV4 is built on the company's 'Toyota New Global Architecture'

The new-generation Toyota RAV4 built on the company's 'Toyota New Global Architecture' a.k.a. TNGA platform, which currently underpins the new Camry, Prius, C-HR, and the recently unveiled Corolla hatchback. Thanks to the new platform, the RAV4 SUV now comes with a slightly longer wheelbase, while the overall length has seen a marginal reduction; it's also slightly wider and a tad shorter, which gives the new RAV4 a beefier look. The SUV comes with an aggressive face accentuated by some bold muscular lines, stylish 19-inch black alloy wheels, two-tone colour option and more. The RAV4 comes new sharper-looked with new LED headlamps and taillamps, with a roof-mounted spoiler, front and rear skid plates, and a dual exhaust system.

New-Gen Toyota RAV4 gets a new cabin with a floating touchscreen display

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 also comes with an updated cabin with the centre stage on the dashboard taken by a new 7-inch/8-inch floating infotainment system that is equipped with Toyota's Entune 3.0 audio system, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and navigation. Other updates include new upholstery, and revised interiors along with small add-ons like - USB ports, wireless phone chargers, and an optional 800-watt JBL sound system. The SUV also gets some optional features like a new high mounted rear camera and a new rearview mirror display for improved visibility.

On the safety front, the Toyota RAV4 comes with Toyota's Safety Sense, which includes features like forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, dynamic cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, and auto high beams. The SUV now also gets Lane Tracing Assist - a pseudo-autonomous system that will steer the RAV4 and provide hands-on driver assistance.

New-Gen Toyota RAV4 get a 2.5-litre engine offered with both petrol and hybrid models

Powering the 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which is offered with both the standard and hybrid version. The engine comes mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid models will get the existing CVT unit. The RAV4 also comes with three AWD systems with a more traditional arrangement and Toyota's AWD-i hybrid setup that now creates 30 percent more torque for the electrically driven rear wheels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.