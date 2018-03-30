New York Auto Show 2018: Nissan Showcases World's First Variable Compression Ratio Engine

Along with the new-generation Altima, Nissan also showcased two new engines at the ongoing New York Auto Show. The first one is the world's first production ready variable compression ratio engine. Nissan says that it can continuously adjust its compression ratio to churn out the optimum amount of power and also help get the best fuel efficiency. In fact it claims that this is one of the most advanced internal combustion engines ever made. This engine has a capacity of 2-litres and gets four cylinders. It will be replacing the 3.5-litre V6 which was offered on the previous generation of the Nissan Altima. Nissan will offer this engine only on the Altima SR and Altima Platinum variants.

Nissan has been developing the variable compression ratio engine for almost 20 years now and it is certain that this engine will increase the fuel efficiency on the Altima by a double digit percentage. The engine makes a total power of 248 bhp at 5,600 rpm and a peak torque of 370 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine gets a single-scroll turbocharger as well. The engine gets a unique harmonic drive reduction gear which manages the compression ratios. This engine makes use of two combustion cycles which are the regular one and the Atkinson cycle. Nissan says that this allows the engine to offer better performance and efficiency.

Apart from the all-new 2.0-litre variable compression engine, Nissan also showcased the new 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. It makes 188 bhp at 6,000 rpm, which is 9 bhp more than what the previous 2.5-litre engine made. The peak torque is rated at 244 Nm at 3,600 rpm. Almost 80 per cent of the parts and components of this engine are new or have been redesigned. Some of the important changes are a thermal-insulated resin intake port, direct-injection gasoline system, variable tumble control valve; mirror bore cylinder coating and a variable displacement oil-pump.

Currently, these engines will be used only on the new-generation Altima and might make it to other Nissan cars in future.

