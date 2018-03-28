New York Auto Show 2018: Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Breaks Cover

Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the long-awaited AMG C 63 S Coupe for the New York Auto Show 2018. The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S is making its public debut with the C 43 AMG Coupe and the C-Class Cabriolet, both of which were unveiled last week. The new C 63 AMG, which comes in two trim option - standard and 'S', and comes with some considerable design and cosmetic updates and some new features as well. The biggest visual addition, however, is the new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family, which we have to say, makes the car look absolutely stunning.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S gets the Panamericana grille from the GT family

In addition to the new grille, there are few other elements that add to the new face like - the new bug-eyed headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper with large air intakes with blackened borders for visual effect. In fact, a lot of these elements seem to be inspired by the four-door AMG GT Coupe. The profile features a couple of bold character lines adding the car's sporty design, along with the downward-flowing roofline that seamlessly merges into the boot-lid. The C 63 AMG Coupe gets a set of aero-wheels - 18-inch, 10-spoke alloys for the standard model and 19-inch five-twin-spokes for the top-spec S trim. Similar to the AMG GT family, the C 63 AMG gets a pair of sleek, wraparound LED taillamps, a boot-lid-mounted spoiler, and a sporty rear bumper housing black rear diffusers and a quad exhaust system.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S gets aero-wheel in 18- or 19-inch options and a quad exhaust setup

The cabin has been designed in line with the company's current models with digital instrument and infotainment displays with three round air con vents between the centre screen and the centre console. The centre console comes with a carbon fibre finish with a bunch of buttons and dials for various in-car controls. The cabin is draped in sporty black and red interior with race-style bucket seats and flat-bottom AMG steering wheel. The car also comes with AMG Dynamics that offers you six different driving programmes - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual, which can be adjusted as per the road conditions and driver demands. There are also four agility functions that include Basic, Advanced, Pro, and Master that can make the C63 as mild or wild as your skill set allows.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S cabin with digital infotainment system and instrument cluster

Powering this new beast is AMG's tried and tested 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out about 469 bhp in the standard model and about 503 bhp in the S trim, while the maximum torque is 650 Nm and 700 Nm respectively. Depending on body style, the C63 S accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, while the standard C 63 does it in 4.0 seconds. The top speed on the C 63 S is electronically limited up to 290 kmph and in the standard C 63, it's limited to 250 kmph. The engines come mated to AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G automatic transmission.

