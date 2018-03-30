New York Auto Show 2018: Maserati Levante Trofeo Showcased

The Maserati Levante Trofeo is making waves at the ongoing New York Auto Show. It is one of the most powerful production cars from Maserati ever and will have a limited run of production in the US and Canada. Now what makes this Levante so special is its 3.8-litre V8 petrol engine that churns out 590 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The Levante Trofeo can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 300 kmph, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world. Maserati claims that the engine plonked into the Levante Trofeo has the highest output/litre of any Maserati engine ever at 156 bhp/litre. Also, like all Maserati petrol engines, this one too is manufactured at Ferrari's engine plant at Maranello, Italy.

(Maserati Levante Trofeo engine)

In order to handle all that power, the Levante Trofeo has also gets a re-tuned chassis and gets 22-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, which are the largest ever fitted on any Maserati car. The wheels can be ordered in either polished or matte finishes. Additionally, the air intakes on the lower fascia feature a new and more aggressive design along with having two wings as well. The Levante Trofeo also gets carbon fibre side bezels and a carbon fibre splitter.

(Maserati Levante Trofeo)

"It's proof that when you play with the elements you end up in a storm", says Maserati CEO Tim Kuniskis. "In the case of Trofeo, the engineers and designers in Modena knew that the driveline parameters were more than able to cope with additional power and they also knew that Maserati had access to the finest engines on earth. So, they were up to the challenge of making the finest luxury SUV also one of the fastest."

(Maserati Levante Trofeo rear)

The interior too gets carbon fibre bits to keep the sporty look going. Plus, Maserati is also offering a 1,280 watt, 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio system as standard. The Levante Trofeo goes into production in a few months at the company's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.

