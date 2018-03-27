New York Auto Show: 2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport To Make US Debut

Following the world premiere of the Bugatti Chiron Sport at the recently concluded Geneva International Motor Show earlier this month, the new Sport version of the 1479 BHP super sports car will now make its US debut at the upcoming New York International Auto Show. Bugatti took the wraps off the Chiron at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and went on sale in the US last year at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2017. The newest version of the Chiron comes with improved handling and even greater agility, but sadly sees no change in the power output.

Bugatti has developed a dynamic handling package and reduced the weight of the Chiron Sport by about 18kgs. As a result, the Chiron Sport reaches higher cornering speeds and can lap the Nardo handling circuit in the south of Italy five seconds faster than the Chiron. However, what changes in the Chiron Sport are the new wheel design and new four-pipe exhaust deflector along with an optional color and trim package. Priced at $3.26 million ( ₹ 21.14 crore), the Bugatti will start its deliveries by the end of this year.

Bugatti Chiron Sport is the first production vehicle with carbon fibre windscreen wipers. This means that the new carbon fibre wipers are 77 per cent or 1.4 kg lighter than its predecessors. Moreover, the wiper arms have a new profile that allows improved aerodynamic properties. The Chiron Sport has a number of design features like- the engine starter button and the driving mode selector knob on the steering wheel as well as the marketing plate have an anodized black finish and there is an insert on the central console with an embroidered "Chiron Sport" logo. The A-color at the rear of the vehicle is determined by visible grey carbon; Italian Red paintwork at the front represents the B-color. Apart from red, the colors available are 'French Racing Blue', the silver tone 'Gris Rafale' and a dark grey 'Gun Powder'.

