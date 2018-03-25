New York Auto Show 2018: 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Revealed

Toyota has revealed the all-new Corolla hatchback in images ahead of its public debut at the upcoming 2018 New York Auto Show next week. The all-new model is based on Toyota's new TNGA-platform that underpins the Prius as well, while the design is a lot more evocative than the Corolla iM, the model its replaces. The new Toyota Corolla hatchback is essentially the Toyota Auris hatchback that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, but gets the Corolla badging for the North American markets. Apart from the new name, the 2019 Corolla hatchback features new styling, more features and enhanced dimensions as well.

(2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback gets a bold new look, sportier style)

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is now 1.5 inches longer, 1.2 inches wider and 1 inch lower than its predecessor. Most of the length has gone into elongating the wheelbase that makes for improved cabin space on the model. The new TNGA platform also brings a lower centre of gravity to the model while the latest design theme takes inspiration from the American-spec Camry, C-HR and the likes.

(The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback shares its underpinnings with Euro-spec Auris)

The 2019 Toyota Corolla looks more sporty now with a massive grille up front, and the new full LED headlamps with signature DRLs. The design theme is also a lot more bold than before, while similarities are limited to the roofline at the most. The rear styling gets the new treatment as well with the new wraparound LED taillights that definitely look appealing.

(2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Cabin)

Inside, the all-new Toyota Corolla hatchback has taken an evolutionary approach. The upmarket styling is in place but it looks more conservative as well. That said, it's loaded with modern gizmos including a massive, floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's Amazon Alexa integration as well in the US. A 5.5-inch smartphone can easily fit inside the centre console box, while there's a Qi wireless charging area as well. The car can seat five and gets integrated headrests for the front seats, in a bid to add the sporty touch. The cabin gets a complete black treatment.

(The new Toyota Corolla gets an floating touchscreen infotainment system)

Under the hood, Toyota has announced that the 2019 Corolla in the US will be powered by the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that replaces the 1.8-litre unit. Power figures for the motor are yet to be announced, but the unit will come paired to a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. The hatcback also gets a sports-tuned suspension for a more involving drive. All variants of the new Corolla come with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that includes a tonne of features including pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist and auto high beams. There are seven airbags as standard along with ABS, EBD, BA and more.

The US spec Corolla is very different from the India-spec model and we do not get the hatchback version either. That said, the new Corolla hatchback will be joined by the sedan version later in the timeline underpinned by the same new platform. That's the version, which will make its way to India. Expect the new generation Corolla Sedan to be introduced sometime in 2019 in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.