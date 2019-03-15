New Yamaha MT-15: All You Need To Know

The India-spec new Yamaha MT-15 will share its engine and several cycle parts with the R15

Yamaha Motor India has launched the new 2019 Yamaha MT-15 naked motorcycle, the smallest offering in the company's MT range. Priced at ₹ 1.36 lakh, the bike is essentially the naked version of the very popular Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0, which was launched in India last year, and is ₹ 3,350 cheaper than its fully-faired cousin. The India-spec Yamaha MT-15 is slightly different though compared to the Indonesian model and also misses out a few features. Furthermore, Yamaha has also worked upon the India-spec MT-15 in order to make it more agile and exciting to ride on the Indian roads.

Here's All You Need To Know About The New Yamaha MT-15:

The new Yamaha MT-15 is a part of the company's ongoing Call Of The Blue campaign under which the company will now offer 3 motorcycle series in India, which includes - the R Series, FZ Series, and now the MT Series. So far, India only had the MT-09 for this new range. Yamaha MT-15 gets the the same 155.1 cc single-cylinder SOHC, liquid-cooled engine as the R15 Yamaha MT-15 1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE The MT-15 is powered by the same 155.1 cc single-cylinder SOHC, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that we get in the R15. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The engine makes the same 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, but Yamaha has changed the final gear ratios and also the ECU setting in order the extract better low and mid-range power. However, this also means that the MT-15 will have a slightly lower top speed than the R15 which goes up to 130 kmph. The MT-15 uses a Deltabox frame, but unlike the Indonesia-spec Yamaha MT-15, which gets USD (up-side down) front forks, the India spec model comes with regular telescopic suspension. Also, the front forks are off-set which means the geometry has also been slightly changed. The rear unit is a swingarm-mounted link suspension system. Yamaha MT-15 gets LED headlamps and taillamps, digital instrument cluster and single-channel ABS The India-spec MT-15 also only comes with a single-channel ABS (anti-lock brakes) unit which is surprising considering the fact that even the R15 gets dual-channel ABS now. The bike gets 17-inch wheels at both ends, but up front, you have 100/80 section tyre and 140/70 on the rear wheel. Braking duties are handled by a 282 mm disc on the front wheel and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Visually, the bike borrows its cues from the global MT range featuring an aggressive stance, and muscular styling. Up front, the bike comes with a lower facing chin with sleek Bi-functional LED headlamps, while at the rear, the bike comes with a short tail with raised LED taillights. The bike also comes with a fully-digital LCD display for the instrument cluster with gear shift indicator. In terms of dimensions, the Yamaha MT-15 is 30 mm longer and 75 mm wider than the R15, at 2020 mm and 800 mm respectively. However, the bike is 65 mm shorter at 1070 mm and comes with a 5 mm shorter seat height at 810 mm. The bike is also 4 kg lighter at 138 kg and comes with a 10-litre fuel tank. The Yamaha MT-15 is offered in two colour options - Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black. In terms of pricing and performance, the new Yamaha MT-15 will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 125 Duke. The former is priced at ₹ 1.11 lakh, while the latter costs ₹ 1.18 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

