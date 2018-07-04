Volvo XC40 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Price, Features, Engine Details

The Volvo XC40 is the smallest SUV in the XC family and also the first model to be based on the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA).

Volvo XC40 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Price, Features, Engine Details
The new Volvo XC40 is the smallest offering from the carmaker in the XC range

The much anticipated Volvo XC40 is all set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The XC40 is Volvo's smallest SUV and also the first model to be based on the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which has allowed the company to modernize the design language while maintaining the essence, which you can see from the picture alone. We have already driven both, the global as well as the India-spec Volvo XC40, and have told you everything about it. All that remains now is to know the prices.

In India, the Volvo XC40 will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and the BMW X1. We have told you how these SUVs fare against each other both on paper as well and real world conditions and you can read our comparison review to know which SUV won. Considering the competition and the fact that the Volvo will be offering only one variants of the XC40 in India - R-Design - we expect the pricing to be competitive.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Volvo XC40

Jul 4, 2018
Volvo XC40 India Launch: Design And Styling
Up front, it gets the signature sunken grille along with the famous Thor's headlamps with daylight running lights (DRLs). The hood gets a subtle sculpted line that goes along its sporty design. The 18-inch wheels come as standard on the XC40, while the R-Design badging adds a cool touch.

Jul 4, 2018
Volvo XC40 To Be Launched In India With Only One Engine Option
Under the hood, Volvo will offer only the D4 diesel variant, which is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, in-line, twin turbo engine capable of producing 187 bhp @ 4,000 rpm, while the peak torque of 400 Nm kicks in at around 1,750-2,400 rpm.

Jul 4, 2018
India Will Only Get One Variant of The Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 will be offered in only one variant in India. We'll be getting the R-Design trim of the XC40 instead of the Inscription variant that Volvo usually opts for its single variant models in India. In addition to offering a sporty character to the XC40, the R-Design trim will also allow the carmaker to price the XC40 a bit more competitively.




Jul 4, 2018
Volvo XC40 Will Be The Smallest SUV From Volvo In India
The Volvo XC40 will be the smallest SUV from the XC range in India, measuring 4425 mm in length, 1910 mm in width, and 1659 mm in height, while offering a wheelbase of 2703 mm.

Jul 4, 2018
Volvo XC40 Is Launching In India: Live Updates
The Volvo XC40 is finally going on sale in India and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here.

