Volvo XC40 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Price, Features, Engine Details

The much anticipated Volvo XC40 is all set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The XC40 is Volvo's smallest SUV and also the first model to be based on the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which has allowed the company to modernize the design language while maintaining the essence, which you can see from the picture alone. We have already driven both, the global as well as the India-spec Volvo XC40, and have told you everything about it. All that remains now is to know the prices.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Production To Be Ramped Up To Meet Strong Global Demand

In India, the Volvo XC40 will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and the BMW X1. We have told you how these SUVs fare against each other both on paper as well and real world conditions and you can read our comparison review to know which SUV won. Considering the competition and the fact that the Volvo will be offering only one variants of the XC40 in India - R-Design - we expect the pricing to be competitive.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Will Be The Company's First Full Electric Model

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Volvo XC40