New Volvo XC40: All You Need To Know

In the past few years, the premium SUV segment in India has seen a tussle between the BMW X1, the Mercedes-Benz GLA and even the Audi Q3 to a certain extent. Buyers looking for an urban and premium compact SUV were spoilt for choices between the three Germans rivals. However, this is about to change, as the Scandinavian carmaker, Volvo Cars, is about to unleash it's first ever premium compact SUV, the all new Volvo XC40. We drove the car earlier this year in Barcelona, Spain and were left impressed with the distinct styling and its superior drive quality. Now, the all new Volvo XC40 is finally coming to India in July, and here's all you need to know about Volvo's smallest offering in the SUV segment.

Volvo XC40 ₹ 30 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The Volvo XC40 also comes with semi-autonomous radar-based features like lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control and Pilot Assist)

Everything You Need To Know About The New Volvo XC40

The Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) has allowed the company to modernize the design language while maintaining the essence. Up front, it gets the signature sunken grille along with the famous Thor's headlamps with daylight running lights (DRLs). The hood gets a subtle sculpted line that goes along its sporty design. (The new XC40 gets 18-inch wheels as standard) The 18-inch wheels come as standard on the XC40 and does the job for you, on tarmac and off it too. The R-Design badging is a cool touch. At the back, the XC40 gets the vertical headlamps, and while it is the same you get in any other Volvo XC, the C-shape for indicator is quite youthful to look at. The Volvo badging runs across the boot-lid on a sunken platform, whereas the 'XC40' badge and the D4 badge are on either side. Step inside the new Volvo XC40, and you'll be greeted by the 9-inch Sensus system carried from the XC60 and the XC90. The movements are smooth and controls most of the functions of the car. It also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay if any tech-enthusiasts are interested. (The cabin of the Volvo XC40 gets a Lava treatment which makes it look a bit more spacious) The three spoke steering wheel gets leather stitching and even the gear knob gets it, as it is standard in the R-Design trim. The gear knob too gets leather stitching and blends right in with the premium feel. Storage is not an issue too, as the new XC40 gets tons of spots to store water bottles for the long drive on the weekend. Volvo offers 4 drive modes- Eco, Comfort, Off-road and Dynamic. (The 2.0-litre diesel engine is powerful enough to do the job) Under the hood, Volvo will offer only the D4 diesel variant, which is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, in-line, twin turbo engine capable of producing 187 bhp @ 4,000 rpm, while the peak torque of 400NM kicks in at around 1,750-2,400 rpm. (The Volvo XC40 gets a generous 211 mm of ground clearance)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.