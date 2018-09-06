New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept Revealed

After the launch of the new S60, Volvo Cars has unveiled its latest product in the autonomous segment with the debut of the new 360c autonomous concept. The company says that the new 360c autonomous concept will help to tackle one of the main challenges around the introduction of autonomous technology. The company also calls for a new, global standard in how autonomous vehicles can safely communicate with all other road users. This is where the new 360c autonomous concept comes in. The 360c is based on a fully autonomous, electric car without a human driver. It reimagines how people travel, how they engage with friends, family and contacts, and how they can recapture time while travelling.

(New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept) Advertisement

Also Read: Volvo To Debut New 1.5-litre Petrol Engine In Europe

The new 360c autonomous concept offers four potential uses of autonomous driving vehicles - a sleeping environment, mobile office, living room and entertainment space. This represents a travel option that could rival air, bus and train providers, but with competitive advantages in comfort, convenience and privacy. The 360c sleeping environment enables first-class private cabin travel from door to door, without the inconvenience of airport security, queuing, noisy and cramped airliners.

(New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept)

Also Read: Volvo, Eicher To Push Electric Solutions For Public Transport

"We regard the 360c as a conversation starter, with more ideas and answers to come as we learn more," Marten Levenstam said. "Yet we believe fully autonomous drive has the potential to fundamentally change our society in many ways. It will have a profound impact on how people travel, how we design our cities and how we use infrastructure. But we are just one of many stakeholders, so we expect and invite a broad discussion as society learns how to make the most of this revolutionary technology."

(New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept)

Also Read: Volvo Car Unveils New Mobility Platform Called 'M'

As part of the development of the 360c, Volvo Cars safety engineers decided to tackle this challenge of how to establish a safe means of communication between fully autonomous cars and other road users. According to the folks at Volvo, the new 360c represents the brands vision for a future of travel that is autonomous, electric, connected and safe. However, autonomous technology will be introduced gradually rather than overnight and as a result, fully autonomous cars will be introduced in a mixed traffic situation where driverless cars without a human driver will share the road with other road users.

(New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept)

Also Read: 2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Breaks Cover

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.