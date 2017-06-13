New Cars and Bikes in India

New Volkswagen Polo Will Make Global Debut On June 16

Volkswagen has confirmed that the new-gen Polo will make its official debut on the 16th of June 2017. From what we've been told, the car is larger and more spacious than its predecessor.

  • New Polo will be larger than outgoing model, based on MQB platform
  • Will make it to India in 2018, will come with petrol or diesel engines
  • Volkswagen Polo will have only turbocharged engines for intl. markets

The Volkswagen Polo has been one of the successful cars for the company in India and we're glad to hear there's a new one coming soon. Well, let's not get too excited yet as we don't have a timeline when the new-gen Polo will come here, but we atleast know that the hatchback will soon be revealed.
Volkswagen has confirmed that the brand new next generation Polo hatchback will make its official global debut on June 16, 2017. The new Polo will be showcased in a special event in Berlin and will be telecast live across the world and you can credit live streams for it. The new Polo though has been spied in and out with several spyshots showcasing how the hatchback looks. The new Polo is larger than its predecessor and is made on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform. The Polo will share the MQB platform with the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan that we have just driven (read review HERE) and the Skoda Octavia, which will be face lifted in India soon.
 
new generation volkswagen polo

(New Generation Volkswagen Polo-Rear)


Volkswagen has played it safe (as usual) and stuck to the evolutionary design language that the German automaker has mostly adopted. The new Volkswagen Polo does look slightly larger and has a bit more pronounced design language but at first glance it is still similarly proportioned as the last generation Polo. The larger size of the new Polo though will mean a larger cabin and more passenger space. This is a good piece of news for most Indian customers as the Polo was just a tad bit too small when it came to rear seat legspace and shoulder room as compared to its competition from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.
 
new generation volkswagen polo

(New Generation Volkswagen Polo-Profile)


Under the bonnet, the international spec Volkswagen Polo will be powered exclusively by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. The smallest one of the range will be the 1-litre TSI unit that the India spec GT TSI comes powered with while the largest will be the 1.5-litre TSI in different stages of tune ranging from 130-150 bhp. There will also be a range of diesel engines including the 1.5-litre motor making over 250 Nm of peak torque. In India though, expect Volkswagen to continue offering 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor along with a 1.5-litre diesel turbo engine.
 
