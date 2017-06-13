New Volkswagen Polo Will Make Global Debut On June 16

Volkswagen Polo
5.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen has confirmed that the brand new next generation Polo hatchback will make its official global debut on June 16, 2017. The new Polo will be showcased in a special event in Berlin and will be telecast live across the world and you can credit live streams for it. The new Polo though has been spied in and out with several spyshots showcasing how the hatchback looks. The new Polo is larger than its predecessor and is made on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform. The Polo will share the MQB platform with the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan that we have just driven (read review HERE) and the Skoda Octavia, which will be face lifted in India soon.
Volkswagen has played it safe (as usual) and stuck to the evolutionary design language that the German automaker has mostly adopted. The new Volkswagen Polo does look slightly larger and has a bit more pronounced design language but at first glance it is still similarly proportioned as the last generation Polo. The larger size of the new Polo though will mean a larger cabin and more passenger space. This is a good piece of news for most Indian customers as the Polo was just a tad bit too small when it came to rear seat legspace and shoulder room as compared to its competition from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.
Under the bonnet, the international spec Volkswagen Polo will be powered exclusively by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. The smallest one of the range will be the 1-litre TSI unit that the India spec GT TSI comes powered with while the largest will be the 1.5-litre TSI in different stages of tune ranging from 130-150 bhp. There will also be a range of diesel engines including the 1.5-litre motor making over 250 Nm of peak torque. In India though, expect Volkswagen to continue offering 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor along with a 1.5-litre diesel turbo engine.
