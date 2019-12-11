New Vehicle Registration Increased By 2% In November 2019: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the monthly vehicle registration data for November 2019. Last month, the total number of vehicles registered in India was 21,05,508 units, a growth of 2 per cent, as compared to the 20,54,296 vehicles registered in November 2018. Commenting on the Industry's performance, FADA President, Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "with strong spillover demand post the festive season, the month of November gave extended cheer to the dealer community with retails registering a slight growth YoY in all segments except CV's, where demand still continues to be quite weak."

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In November 2019, SUVs Grow 32.7 Per Cent

Total passenger vehicle registration for the month of November 2019 stood at 2,57,271 vehicles, a growth of 1 per cent, as compared to the 2,55,535 vehicles registered during the same month last year. Two-wheeler sales, on the other hand, saw better growth with total registrations standing at 17,05,495 vehicles, a 3 per cent growth compared to the 16,60,082 two-wheelers.

Last month, three-wheeler registrations saw a massive growth of 20 per cent with 17,05,495 units, as compared to the 16,60,082 three-wheelers registered during the same month in 2018. At the same time, the commercial vehicle segment was the only category to register a de-growth last month, with vehicle registration reaching 77,394 units, a decline of 8 per cent, as compared to the 84,040 CVs registered during the same month in 2018.

As for dealer inventory's, Kale said, "with slight positivity in November, Dealers inventory remained more or less at the same levels in both 2W and PV Categories. Dealers though got an Opportunity to further Reduce their Inventory in CV category by around 5 days."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.