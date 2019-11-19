New Vehicle Registration Grew By 4% In October Backed By Strong Festive Sales

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released the monthly vehicle registration data for October 2019. Last month the cumulative new vehicle registration grew by 4 per cent to 17,09,610 units, as against the 16,38,832 vehicles that were registered in October 2018. FADA says that vehicle registration has finally shown some positive momentum driven by festive sales thanks to both Navratri/Dussehra and Diwali falling on the same month this year. Furthermore, the attractive offers announced by carmakers and dealers also boosted the overall positive mood of the buyers.

Commenting on the October 2019 performance FADA President, Mr Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "October retails were in the positive giving a much-needed respite to the auto industry and especially our dealer community after months of de-growth. The Festivals saw very good footfalls at dealerships across most of the geographies, the consumer sentiment was positive, and purchase decisions were concluded as used to be during the growth years."

Two-wheeler registrations also grew by 5 per cent last month to 13,34,941 units, as against the 12,70,261 vehicles registered in October 2018

The passenger vehicle segment witnessed the highest growth in October 2019 at 2,48,036 units, a rise of 11 per cent, compared to the 2,23,498 units sold during the same month last year. Two-wheeler registrations also grew by 5 per cent last month to 13,34,941 units, as against the 12,70,261 vehicles that were registered in October 2018. Three-wheeler registrations also grew by 4 per cent to 59,573 units, as compared to the 57,455 vehicles registered during the same month last year. However, the commercial vehicle segment saw a big de-growth 23 per cent in vehicle registration in October 2019, which came down to 67,060 units, compared to the 87,618 vehicles registered during the same month last year.

Interestingly, year Diwali came in November, which this year it came in October, which could have been the main reason for this boost in vehicle registration. However, FADA also compared registration figures for the 42 days of the festive season for both 2018 and 2019, and this year vehicle registration was down by 2 per cent. During the 2019 festive period, the total vehicle registration stood at 24,17,756 units compared to the 24,72,436 vehicles registered during the 2018 festive period.

