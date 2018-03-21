New Updated Brough Superior SS100 Spotted

An updated Brough Superior SS100 has been spotted testing, although with the same engine as the 2016 model, but with upgrades to make the bike Euro 4 compliant. The engine is the same 990 cc, v-twin making over 100 bhp of power, but there are several changes to the bike. The exhaust is fatter than before to incorporate a catalytic converter and the brakes are now ABS, with the ABS rings clearly visible in the spy shots. The sensor rings on the wheels of the test bike also point to the possibility of introduction of traction control system on the updated bike.

The bike has been updated to meet Euro 4 regulations

The engine is used as a stressed member of the chassis, with Ohlins suspension, and the frame is made of titanium, carbon fibre and aluminium. Front brakes are from Beringer, and the minimal bodywork is constructed of hand-hammered aluminium, including the fuel tank, seat cowl, fenders and side covers. The bike weighs just 181 kg, making it one of the lightest 'litre class' motorcycles ever produced for street use.

The new model is expected to be in production form by the end of the year and will arrive in dealerships by early 2019. Prices haven't been disclosed yet, but the new SS100 is expected to cost over 50,000 GBP (more than ₹ 45 lakh).

The first Brough Superior motorcycles were built in the 1920s and 1930s at founder George Brough's factory, and were known as the Rolls Royce of motorcycles. Over 3,000 Brough Superior motorcycles were built till 1940, when World War II brought an end to production as the factory was engaged in war work. The brand was revived in this century when the make and name were purchased by a new corporation with Mark Upham as CEO. The new Boxster-designed Brough Superior SS100 first appeared at the EICMA show in Milan in 2013, with production beginning in 2016.

(Source: MCN)

