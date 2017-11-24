New TVS Scooter Spied Testing; Launch In First Quarter Of 2018

TVS has been rather busy over the last few months! We already told you that the company will finally be launching the Apache RR 310 on 6 December. But that's not all that TVS is working on. The company is also testing its brand-new scooter on the side-lines. The new scooter could be a model based on the Graphite concept, which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. While the scooter was completely camouflaged, we could figure that the body and frame is all-new and the design of the scooter does not overlap with any of the existing TVS scooters. And that is fresh thinking from TVS. One can also figure that the look of the scooter is something on the lines of maxi-scooters, which are not sold in India unfortunately. As far as the engine is concerned, we believe that the new scooter will have a 125 cc engine.

(TVS 125 cc scooter spyshot: Spyshot courtesy; Rushlane.com)

Our assumption goes purely by the fact that TVS has multiple scooter options in the 110 cc segment and none in the 125 cc category. And therefore, a bigger, more powerful 125 cc scooter makes sense. We do make out that the scooter gets telescopic suspension up front and the wheels are alloys.

We also have reasons to believe that the instrumentation console on the scooter will be fully digital and comprehensive as well. Our understanding is that the new TVS scooter will be launched within the first quarter of 2018 and possibly showcased at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. Keep logging on to carandbike.com for more details in the future.

