New TVS Apache RTR 160 Spotted Testing

TVS Motor Company likes to keep itself busy and us journalists more so. After the spyshots of the upcoming RR 310 S and a new TVS scooter, it is the new TVS Apache RTR 160 which has been spotted testing in India. It is the Apache RTR 160, which has been the one of the earliest 160 cc motorcycles in the country. The competition in the 155 cc-160 cc space is heating up with the recent arrival of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160. The others like Honda CB Hornet 160 R and the Suzuki Gixxer too arrived long after the Apache RTR 160 was launched. Therefore, the company is now gearing up to bring in a new and updated Apache RTR 160. These spyshots show that the test mule carries a similar look and design as seen on the current Apache RTR 160. Of course, there is no badging on the bike that can confirm this. There is a kick-starter and a drum brake at the rear, which is still offered on the Apache RTR 160.

(New TVS Apache RTR 160 Spyshot)

The most interesting change on the test mule it has a monoshock at the rear. The current model has twin shock absorbers at the rear. This might also suggest that the frame on the test mule is new. There might be changes to other dimensions of the bike such as the wheelbase and the handlebar seat geometry. It is difficult to say so with certainty. Some other changes include a new design for the side panel and the instrumentation console too looks to be the same as on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The design of the alloys remains the same though. The seat too is one unit instead of being split. The switchgear and the rear tyre hugger is also possibly the same as on the Apache RTR 200. The tail lamp and the grab rails on the rear seat look to be borrowed from its elder 200 cc sibling too. The exhaust on the test mule again looks to be the same unit as on the Apache RTR 200. The tyres on the test bike seemed to be a tad skinnier than the ones on the Apache RTR 200.

Clearly, it is a new product and seems to be production ready for Indian roads. The TVS camp must be really busy and if things go smoothly, we believe that we will see at least three new launches from the company.